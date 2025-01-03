EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 19 - Friday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Jan. 3

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 9:30 AM ET Friday.

Devon Hall Over 15.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (-125 bet365)

I'm going right back to Hall, as Fenerbahce remains shorthanded in the backcourt. We get an uptempo game against an Efes team that is lax on the defensive end, and Hall should get as many minutes as he can handle barring foul trouble. I think laddering his points on DraftKings -- starting at the 10-point mark -- is acceptable as well.

Konstantinos Mitoglou Over 13.5 Points+Rebounds (-150 bet365)

I was really hoping the books put out props for Omer Yurtseven or Wenyen Gabriel, as they are the two centers filling in for the injured Mathias Lessort. Nevertheless, I somehow want to attack low props in the Panathinaikos frontcourt, so we will take the low-hanging fruit here. I think we see some experimental small-ball lineups featuring Mitoglou and Juancho Hernangomez, and thus this number seems low.

Tomas Satoransky Over 14.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (-105 bet365)

I love wagering on Points+Rebounds+Assists lines for Satoransky, and they don't post them often, so when they do I have to pounce. This is a great spot because Paris plays at warp speed. Raul Neto is no longer a factor for Barcelona, so there is not a logjam in the backcourt like there could have been.

Tamir Blatt 8+ Assists (-125 DraftKings)

Tamir Blatt 9+ Assists (+140 DraftKings)

Tamir Blatt 8+ Assists (+255 DraftKings)

I was hoping a couple down games would bring the prices down slightly, and I think they did, which comes at a perfect time. This is a quality game environment against a Partizan club allowing the fifth most assists to opposing guards.

Shane Larkin

I'm not going to include my list here, but do with this information as you will: for a bonus bet I am once again laddering the points on Larkin. I refuse to believe he will continue being so unselfish or is truly washed and incapable of spike scoring performances.

