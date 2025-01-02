Euro Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 19 - Thursday

EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 19 - Thursday

Written by 
Kurt Jones 
Published on January 2, 2025

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Jan. 2

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 9:00 AM ET Thursday.

Neal Sako 7+ Rebounds (-125 DraftKings)

Neal Sako 8+ Rebounds (+145 DraftKings)

I have went a little too early on this one with Joffrey Lauvergne expected back in Round 19, but ladder props are available for Sako and I'm going to jump on them. Sako is one of the top rebounders in the league and gets a prime matchup against a Milan club that has been occupying the center spot with Zach LeDay, who is an excellent player but cedes a lot size-wise.

Zach LeDay Over 18.5 Points+Rebounds (+125 bet365)

As long as Josh Nebo is out, Milan will lean on LeDay and Nikola Mirotic at the frontcourt spots, and that will lead to ample stats for both simply by virtue of spending so much time on the court.

Joel Bolomboy Over 18.5 Points+Rebounds (-125 bet365)

Baskonia is a team I always try to go after with big men, and with Filip Petrusev uncertain and Bolomboy back at full speed, I think he could dominate the paint Thursday.

Stay up-to-date with RotoWire's current EuroLeague odds, the latest EuroLeague injury report, our expansive EuroLeague stats database and much more!

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only EuroLeague Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire EuroLeague fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kurt Jones
Kurt Jones
Kurt is a washed up low level college football player who now is a niche basketball DFS enthusiast (CBB, EL, Olympics, FIBA) with multiple takedowns in every form of basketball offered in fantasy. He fell in love with EuroLeague basketball after realizing how much he missed rostering and watching his former favorite college basketball players that didn't make the NBA.
EuroLeague Primer: Round 19 - Thursday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 19 - Thursday
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 19
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 19
EuroLeague Primer: Round 18 - Friday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 18 - Friday
EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 18 - Friday
EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 18 - Friday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 18 - Thursday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 18 - Thursday
EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 18 - Thursday
EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 18 - Thursday