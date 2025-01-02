EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 19 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Jan. 2

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 9:00 AM ET Thursday.

Neal Sako 7+ Rebounds (-125 DraftKings)

Neal Sako 8+ Rebounds (+145 DraftKings)

I have went a little too early on this one with Joffrey Lauvergne expected back in Round 19, but ladder props are available for Sako and I'm going to jump on them. Sako is one of the top rebounders in the league and gets a prime matchup against a Milan club that has been occupying the center spot with Zach LeDay, who is an excellent player but cedes a lot size-wise.

Zach LeDay Over 18.5 Points+Rebounds (+125 bet365)

As long as Josh Nebo is out, Milan will lean on LeDay and Nikola Mirotic at the frontcourt spots, and that will lead to ample stats for both simply by virtue of spending so much time on the court.

Joel Bolomboy Over 18.5 Points+Rebounds (-125 bet365)

Baskonia is a team I always try to go after with big men, and with Filip Petrusev uncertain and Bolomboy back at full speed, I think he could dominate the paint Thursday.

Stay up-to-date with RotoWire's current EuroLeague odds, the latest EuroLeague injury report, our expansive EuroLeague stats database and much more!