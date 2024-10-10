EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 2 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Oct. 10

An extended Round 2 continues Thursday, and we are back with another round of picks and predictions.

We have more options than we did before with DraftKings and FanDuel both now offering EuroLeague player props, so don't hesitate to check the lines below on various websites to improve your prospects.

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 11:30 AM ET Thursday.

Dzanan Musa Under 15.5 Points

Musa can get bucks, but this is a high mark for a player on a team that doesn't push its players minutes-wise unless it has to. With Mario Hezonja back for Round 2, I think the playing time will be distributed more than it was in Round 1, and Super Mario could cut into Musa's shot rate.

Edwin Jackson Under 6.5 Points

Jackson is averaging 21 minutes per game through four official appearances this season, but he is usually the fourth option when he's out there, and I don't like the matchup with a grind-it-out Virtus team.

Johannes Voigtmann Under 5.5 Rebounds

Voigtmann grabbed 10 rebounds in Round 1, but he often works as a stretch five, which can limit his rebounding numbers in some circumstances. I like going under on him when the number is set this high.

Ante Zizic Over 8.5 Points

We got stung by Zizic in Round 1 -- especially since he racked up seven points quickly -- but I'm going right back to the well. He has a great defense vs. position matchup against ASVEL's interior, and I think he gets right around 20 minutes again. That should be enough even if he isn't part of the closing lineup.

Carlik Jones Over 11.5 Points

He came off the bench in the opener but still played some of the most minutes on the team. Real Madrid likes to pick up the pace, which benefits a guy like Jones.

Devon Hall Over 5.5 Points

Scottie Wilbekin will almost certainly miss the rest of the season and a replacement has not yet been secured, so Fenerbahce will be counting on the newcomer to get up a few more shots. He should not draw much attention with Wade Baldwin IV commanding a lot of it, and all Hall needs is a couple kick-out three-pointers to get us home.

Nick Weiler-Babb Over 3.5 Assists

I never thought I'd be taking Weiler-Babb props, but he has racked up 29 assists in five official appearances this season and he topped this mark in Round 1 despite some foul trouble. Plus, I like the value at +100.

2024-25 EuroLeague Bets Tracker

Wins: 9

Losses: 10

ROI: -1.8 Units

