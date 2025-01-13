EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 21 - Tuesday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 14

We're going to list our top props for each day of action a bit earlier than we have been, but we will try to add at least one more once we get word on player availability, so be sure to check back before tip-off.

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 2:00 PM ET Monday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Nigel Williams-Goss 10+ Points (+130 DraftKings)

For those only using DraftKings, I like this value with Thomas Walkup out of the lineup. Although Evan Fournier returns, I'm banking on Williams-Goss' ability to run the offense leading to more scoring opportunities for himself. Once more props drop, I think I'll be taking the Points+Assists for Williams-Goss as well.

Carlik Jones Over 21.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (-140 bet365)

With Duane Washington unavailable, I think we see Jones resume putting up the numbers he was posting before Washington emerged. Jones and Partizan will square off against ASVEL, and it should be a fun, uptempo matchup.

Nico Mannion 10+ Points (+145 DraftKings)

Nico Mannion 12+ Points (+280 DraftKings)

This is just an eye test thing, but Mannion's role is secure with Nenad Dimitrijevic absent, and he's been toying with this number in EuroLeague games and going over it in the domestic contests. I think with a matchup against ALBA and the over/under on that game, it's time to take the value on Mannion.

