EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 4 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Oct. 17

Follow @RotoWireEuro for more picks as news breaks!

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:00 AM ET Thursday.

Serge Ibaka Over 6.5 Points (-120 DraftKings)

Walter Tavares Under 10.5 Points (-120 BetMGM)

Walter Tavares U 7.5 Rebounds (+120 BetMGM)

I know we swung and missed the other day on this narrative, but I'm doubling down, as this will be the third game Real Madrid has played in five days and comes on the heels of two 30-minute nights for Tavares and two sub-10 minute nights for Ibaka. I simply cannot wrap my head around pushing Tavares this early in the season, so I'm going all-in on the narrative of Ibaka seeing the majority of the minutes here or at least splitting them 50-50. You can parlay these three choices on select sites like bet365.

Levi Randolph 8+ Points (-120 DraftKings)

This would be a lot more comfortable if Saben Lee didn't burst on the scene so quickly, but I'm still really intrigued by Randolph's 33 minutes last game. Randolph is a player who will always be looking for his own shot, and the Maccabi-Partizan contest is projected to be the highest-scoring matchup of the day.

John DiBartolomeo Over 4.5 Points (-118 FanDuel)

DiBartolomeo also stands to benefit from the pace of Thursday's contest. He should play 20-to-25 minutes and he's a spot-up shooter who can snag a couple points at the free throw line as well.

Nick Weiler-Babb Over 2.5 Assists (-114 FanDuel)

This is a pace-of-play wager. The game against Paris should be back-and-forth, and I expect Weiler-Babb to snag some extra dimes in this context. I also think he will be able to penetrate the paint rather easily, and although he will be met by Kevarrius Hayes he should have some easy dishes to his big.

Devin Booker Over 10.5 Points (-120 FanDuel)

Bayern and Paris have the second highest total on the slate, Booker is averaging 12.3 ppg in EuroLeague play, and this is a solid defense vs. position matchup.

Edgaras Ulanovas Under 3.5 Rebounds (+105 FanDuel)

Unders haven't been great to us this season, but rebounds are generally my favorite unders, and Ulanovas -- like Tavares -- is a veteran in the midst of a double-game week. It doesn't hurt that the game against Milan is expected to be extremely slow from a pace perspective.

Stay up-to-date with RotoWire's current EuroLeague odds, the latest EuroLeague injury report, our expansive EuroLeague stats database and much more!