EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 5 - Friday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Friday, Oct. 25

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 9:45 AM ET Friday.

Bonzie Colson Over 4.5 Rebounds (-105 bet365)

This isn't your typical bet backed by stats. This is simply trying to target spike spots like I did when EuroLeague DFS contests were a thing. I even like laddering this up to 7.0 if you have the courage. There is a method to my madness here, as I think Fenerbahce's centers will be focused on keeping Mathias Lessort off the offensive glass. In turn that will lead to more rebound opportunities for Colson, who racked up nine boards against Olympiacos in a similar situation.

Nando de Colo Over 8.5 Points (-125 bet365)

Nando de Colo 12+ Points (+205 DraftKings)

Paris Lee has been ruled out for Round 5, and I expect the veteran to see a bump in both minutes and usage to help control things against a very disciplined Barcelona team.

Theo Maledon Over 3.5 Assists (-105 bet365)

With Lee out, I think you could ladder this one up to 5.0 for boosted odds. Isolation will not help you beat Barcelona -- ASVEL will need to keep the defense rotating.

Nick Weiler-Babb Over 13.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (-135 bet365)

This is his kind of contest -- a slow, half-court game that's grimy. If Weiler-Babb can avoid fouls I think he can stuff the stat sheet against Olympiacos.

Sasha Vezenkov Over 1.5 Threes Made (+105 bet365)

Three-point props have been 50-50 for us this season, but we're getting plus money on Vezenkov triples against a team that has been friendly to the long ball, so I have to do it. This is a great matchup for Vezenkov, especially when he gets small-ball minutes as the power forward against Johannes Voigtmann and Devin Booker.

Stay up-to-date with RotoWire's current EuroLeague odds, the latest EuroLeague injury report, our expansive EuroLeague stats database and much more!