EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 6 - Wednesday

Best EuroLeague Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 30

To recap Tuesday's results, we took some home-run cuts, and I want to be clear that in those scenarios it's key to scale back the units. It's important to stick to the process, as I thought a Baskonia center would fare well against Milan, only it was Khalifa Diop and not Donta Hall, who found himself in foul trouble.

Anyway, we're back with another round of wagers for Wednesday's action, and all of the plays listed below are for one unit. Good luck, everyone!

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:15 AM ET Wednesday.

Juancho Hernangomez Under 4.5 Rebounds (-120 bet365)

Konstantinos Mitoglou returns to the lineup Wednesday, which means there is a wide range of outcomes for Hernangomez's playing time. That includes the possibility he gets less than 14 minutes, and for that reason I'm looking at all his unders, but especially this one.

Theo Maledon Over 3.5 Assists (+125 bet365)

Okay, stop booing me. He got us on the hook last week at the same number, but I'm going right back to it at plus odds with Paris Lee out again.

Luka Mitrovic Over 7.5 Points (-105 bet365)

I don't like leaning on last season, but Zalgiris has relatively the same frontcourt as they did during the previous campaign, and I think that's important to note here. Mitrovic went for 15 and 16 points in his last two matchups with the Lithuanian team, and his minutes seem safe with Joel Bolomboy out, unless Filip Petrusev -- who just joined the team -- and Mike Daum are playing above their heads.

Nikola Kalinic Over 14.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (-150 bet365)

No Bolomboy means a rebound bump for Kalinic, and no Milos Teodosic means an assist rate increase. The minutes are there as long as Kalinic avoids the fouls.

Ignas Brazdeikis Over 8.5 Points (-115 bet365)

I like this line, but I'm only taking it if Matt Mitchell is ruled out. I suspect Mitchell will play, but I am ready in case he doesn't.

Sterling Brown Over 12.5 Points (+105 bet365)

Brown has led the way for Partizan this season and now faces a Monaco team that has surrendered 21 points to Kevin Punter and 28 to T.J. Shorts -- players that fill a similar role as Brown. If you can access DraftKings, I think it's also worth sprinkling a half unit on him going his alternate line of 15+ Points at +175 odds.

