EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 9 - Wednesday

Best EuroLeague Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 13

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:30 AM ET Wednesday.

Laurynas Birutis 7+ Points (+100 DraftKings)

Laurynas Birutis 5+ Rebounds (+200 DraftKings)

Okay once again we have a situation. I only want to bet if we get news that Bryant Dunston is confirmed out, and I will note as much via @kurtancall on X. If Dunston is sidelined I love the odds on the backup big man for Zalgiris.

Kevin Punter 3+ Assists (+100 DraftKings)

Punter is not known as a great facilitator, and in fact, he has been Barcelona's go-to scorer with Nicolas Laprovittola unavailable. However, he has hit the over on this number twice in the four games Laprovittola has missed. I think Punter will have the ball in his hands even more than he usually does against his former team on Wednesday, and Partizan does a great job containing ballhandlers and forcing them to give it up.

Chimezie Metu 9+ Points (-130 DraftKings)

Metu has been an excellent signing for Barcelona so far, as his versatility to play both power forward and center has shown to be key to their fast start this season. Before the blowout last week that cost him his last rotation (2-4 more minutes) he had hit this mark two of the last three games. I think he is finding his rhythm and gets back to double digits here in a close game. If you'd like to ladder this, 10+ points is also a fine option.

T.J. Shorts 15+ Points (-205 DraftKings)

T.J. Shorts 17+ Points (-120 DraftKings)

T.J. Shorts 18+ Points (+105 DraftKings)

T.J. Shorts 20+ Points (+175 DraftKings)

It has been a quiet few weeks for Shorts in the scoring department as he barely topped double digits last week and in the double-game week. I think he gets it back on track Wednesday at home, and I think he spoils the game for Zalgiris, which is why I like laddering him up. If you only want to hit the higher two numbers, I'm completely okay with that decision.

