EuroLeague Primer: Playoffs - Game 4

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

STATS AND INFO.

THE SLATE

AS Monaco at Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv

Status Check: Jalen Adams (MTA), Austin Hollins (MTA)

Spread: Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv -5.5

O/U: 163.0

Real Madrid at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade

Status Check: Guerschon Yabusele (RMB), Fabien Causeur (RMB), Carlos Alocen (RMB), Kevin Punter (PAR), Aleksa Avramovic (PAR)

Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -1.0

O/U: 165.5

Olympiacos Piraeus at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Status Check: Scottie Wilbekin (FBB), Nemanja Bjelica (FBB), Devin Booker (FBB), Samet Geyik (FBB)

Spread: TBD

O/U: TBD

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.