EuroLeague Primer: Round 12 - Wednesday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
December 6, 2023

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

THE SLATE

Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne

Status Check

MTA

ASV

Josh Nebo

Charles Kahudi

John DiBartolomeo

 

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv -1.5
Total: 168.5

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz

Status Check

FBB

BKN

Georgios Papagiannis

Matt Costello

Yam Madar

Nikos Rogkavopoulos

Raul Neto

 

Metecan Birsen

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz -2.0
Total: 164.0

FC Barcelona at Virtus Segafredo Bologna

Status Check

BAR

VIR

Michael Caicedo

Jaleen Smith

 

Alessandro Pajola

 

Awudu Abass

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Barcelona -2.5
Total: 164.5

Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at Valencia Basket

Status Check

CZV

VBC

Adam Hanga

Martin Hermannsson

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Valencia Basket -2.0
Total: 157.0

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.
