Euro Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
EuroLeague Primer: Round 13 - Friday

EuroLeague Primer: Round 13 - Friday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
December 8, 2023

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

AS Monaco at Zalgiris Kaunas

Status Check

ASM

ZAL

None

Brady Manek

 

Arnas Butkevicius

 

Lukas Lekavicius

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: AS Monaco -4.5
Total: 155.0

FC Bayern Munich at Olympiacos Piraeus

Status Check

BAY

OLY

Vladimir Lucic

Filip Petrusev

Leandro Bolmaro

Nigel Williams-Goss

Andreas Obst

Naz Mitrou-Long

Niklas Wimberg

Panagiotis Tsamis

 

Veniamin Abosi

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -7.5
Total: 157.0

Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv at Virtus Segafredo Bologna

Status Check

MTA

VIR

John DiBartolomeo

Alessandro Pajola

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Virtus Segafredo Bologna -4.5
Total: 168.5

Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz

Status Check

CZV

BKN

Adam Hanga

Matt Costello

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz -5.0
Total: 164.5

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at FC Barcelona

Status Check

FBB

BAR

Georgios Papagiannis

Michael Caicedo

Raul Neto

 

Metecan Birsen

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Barcelona -6.0
Total: 162.0

Valencia Basket at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne

Status Check

VBC

ASV

None

None

Game Time: 21:00 CET / 3:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne -2.0
Total: 160.0

If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only EuroLeague Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire EuroLeague fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 13 - Thursday
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 13 - Thursday
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 13
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 13
EuroLeague Primer: Round 13 - Thursday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 13 - Thursday
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 12 - Wednesday
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 12 - Wednesday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 12 - Wednesday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 12 - Wednesday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 12 - Tuesday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 12 - Tuesday