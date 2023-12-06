Euro Betting
EuroLeague Primer: Round 13 - Thursday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
December 6, 2023

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Anadolu Efes Istanbul at ALBA Berlin

Status Check

EFS

BER

Will Clyburn

Sterling Brown

Rodrigue Beaubois

Matt Thomas

Ante Zizic

Louis Olinde

Derek Willis

Ziga Samar

Elijah Bryant

Marcus Eriksson

Tibor Pleiss

 

Erkan Yilmaz

 

Dogus Ozdemiroglu

 

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -3.0
Total: 164.0

Real Madrid at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Status Check

RMB

PAO

Guerschon Yabusele

Juancho Hernangomez

Sergio Rodriguez

Ioannis Papapetrou

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -4.0
Total: 164.5

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade

Status Check

EA7

PAR

Nikola Mirotic

Frank Kaminsky

Billy Baron

Uros Trifunovic

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -5.5
Total: 162.5

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
