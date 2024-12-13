Euro Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
EuroLeague Primer: Round 15 - Friday

EuroLeague Primer: Round 15 - Friday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Published on December 13, 2024

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at Anadolu Efes Istanbul

Status Check

PAO

EFS

Kendrick Nunn

Shane Larkin

Marius Grigonis

 

Kostas Antetokounmpo

 

Game Time: 18:30 CET / 12:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -1.5
Total: 167.5

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at FC Barcelona

Status Check

EA7

BAR

Josh Nebo

Nicolas Laprovittola

Leandro Bolmaro

Chimezie Metu

Giordano Bortolani

Raul Neto

 

Dario Brizuela

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Barcelona -5.0
Total: 171.5

Olympiacos Piraeus at Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade

Status Check

OLY

CZV

Keenan Evans

Filip Petrusev

Moustapha Fall

Joel Bolomboy

Moses Wright

Milos Teodosic

Nathan Mensah

John Brown

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -4.5
Total: 167.0

Paris Basketball at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne

Status Check

PBB

ASV

Daulton Hommes

Edwin Jackson

Game Time: 21:00 CET / 3:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Paris Basketball -1.5
Total: 173.5

If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only EuroLeague Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire EuroLeague fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 15 - Friday
EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 15 - Friday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 15 - Thursday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 15 - Thursday
EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 15 - Thursday
EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 15 - Thursday
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 15
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 15
EuroLeague Primer: Round 14 - Friday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 14 - Friday
EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 14 - Friday
EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 14 - Friday