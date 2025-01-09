Euro Betting
EuroLeague Primer: Round 20 - Thursday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Updated on January 9, 2025 1:59PM EST

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Kostas Sloukas, Lorenzo Brown and Kostas Antetokounmpo will not be available Thursday for Panathinaikos, but Jerian Grant will be.

Milan's Shavon Shields and Zach LeDay will be on the roster for Round 20.

Maccabi's Jasiel Rivero will be in uniform Thursday.

ALBA's Martin Hermannsson will suit up for Round 20.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

ALBA Berlin at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Status Check

BER

FBB

Martin Hermannsson

Wade Baldwin IV

Louis Olinde

Scottie Wilbekin

Justin Bean

Arturs Zagars

Game Time: 18:45 CET / 12:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -13.5
Total: 166.5

FC Barcelona at AS Monaco

Status Check

BAR

ASM

Jan Vesely

Alpha Diallo

Nicolas Laprovittola

 

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: AS Monaco -7.0
Total: 171.0

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv

Status Check

EA7

MTA

Shavon Shields

Jasiel Rivero

Zach LeDay

 

Josh Nebo

 

Nenad Dimitrijevic

 

Fabien Causeur

 

Game Time: 20:05 CET / 2:05 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -1.5
Total: 172.5

Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Status Check

PAR

PAO

Vanja Marinkovic

Mathias Lessort

Mitar Bosnjakovic

Kostas Sloukas

 

Lorenzo Brown

 

Jerian Grant

 

Marius Grigonis

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -7.0
Total: 170.5

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.
