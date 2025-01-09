EuroLeague Primer: Round 20 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Kostas Sloukas, Lorenzo Brown and Kostas Antetokounmpo will not be available Thursday for Panathinaikos, but Jerian Grant will be.

Milan's Shavon Shields and Zach LeDay will be on the roster for Round 20.

Maccabi's Jasiel Rivero will be in uniform Thursday.

ALBA's Martin Hermannsson will suit up for Round 20.

THE SLATE

ALBA Berlin at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Game Time: 18:45 CET / 12:45 pm ET

TV: ESPN3

Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -13.5

Total: 166.5

FC Barcelona at AS Monaco

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET

TV: ESPN3

Spread: AS Monaco -7.0

Total: 171.0

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv

Game Time: 20:05 CET / 2:05 pm ET

TV: ESPN3

Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -1.5

Total: 172.5

Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET

TV: ESPN3

Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -7.0

Total: 170.5

