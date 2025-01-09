EuroLeague Primer: Round 20 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.
PREGAME UPDATES
Kostas Sloukas, Lorenzo Brown and Kostas Antetokounmpo will not be available Thursday for Panathinaikos, but Jerian Grant will be.
Milan's Shavon Shields and Zach LeDay will be on the roster for Round 20.
Maccabi's Jasiel Rivero will be in uniform Thursday.
ALBA's Martin Hermannsson will suit up for Round 20.
STATS AND INFO.
News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro
THE SLATE
ALBA Berlin at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul
Status Check
BER
FBB
Game Time: 18:45 CET / 12:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -13.5
Total: 166.5
Status Check
BAR
ASM
Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: AS Monaco -7.0
Total: 171.0
EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv
Status Check
EA7
MTA
Game Time: 20:05 CET / 2:05 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -1.5
Total: 172.5
Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens
Status Check
PAR
PAO
Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -7.0
Total: 170.5
If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!