EuroLeague Primer: Round 26 - Thursday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
February 7, 2024

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

STATS AND INFO.

THE SLATE

Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv at Anadolu Efes Istanbul

Status Check

MTA

EFS

Joe Thomasson

Daniel Oturu

Lorenzo Brown

Mike Daum

Rafi Menco

Justus Hollatz

 

Erkan Yilmaz

 

Dogus Ozdemiroglu

Game Time: 18:30 CET / 12:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -4.5
Total: 172.0

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz

Status Check

ASV

BKN

Nando de Colo

Tadas Sedekerskis

 

Matt Costello

 

Chris Chiozza

 

Khalifa Diop

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz -9.5
Total: 167.0

FC Bayern Munich at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade

Status Check

BAY

PAR

Devin Booker

Uros Trifunovic

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -7.5
Total: 164.0

Real Madrid at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

Status Check

RMB

EA7

Walter Tavares

Billy Baron

Sergio Llull

 

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -5.0
Total: 158.5

Olympiacos Piraeus at Valencia Basket

Status Check

OLY

VBC

Nikola Milutinov

Brandon Davies

Moustapha Fall

Boubacar Toure

Nigel Williams-Goss

 

Veniamin Abosi

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -1.5
Total: 153.0

If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!

