EuroLeague Primer: Round 32 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.
PREGAME UPDATES
Check back before tip-off!
STATS AND INFO.
News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro
THE SLATE
EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at Zalgiris Kaunas
Game Time: 19:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -2.0
Total: 156.5
FC Barcelona at FC Bayern Munich
Status Check
BAR
BAY
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Barcelona -4.5
Total: 158.0
Olympiacos Piraeus at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade
Status Check
OLY
PAR
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -2.5
Total: 158.0
Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz
Status Check
EFS
BKN
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 3:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz -3.5
Total: 173.0
AS Monaco at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne
Status Check
ASM
ASV
None
Game Time: 21:00 CET / 4:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: AS Monaco -7.5
Total: 163.5
If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!