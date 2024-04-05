Euro Betting
EuroLeague Primer: Round 33 - Friday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Published on April 5, 2024

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Status Check

EFS

FBB

Erten Gazi

Marko Guduric

 

Amine Noua

 

Raul Neto

 

Yigit Hamza Mestoglu

Game Time: 18:45 CET / 1:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -6.5
Total: 169.5

Virtus Segafredo Bologna at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

Status Check

VIR

EA7

Isaia Cordinier

Giampaolo Ricci

Devontae Cacok

Billy Baron

Game Time: 19:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -6.0
Total: 156.0

Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at FC Bayern Munich

Status Check

PAO

BAY

None

Devin Booker

 

Andreas Obst

Game Time: 19:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -6.5
Total: 156.5

Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at Real Madrid

Status Check

BKN

RMB

Khalifa Diop

Mario Hezonja

Game Time: 19:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -7.0
Total: 174.5

