EuroLeague Primer: Round 33 - Thursday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Published on April 3, 2024

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

STATS AND INFO.

THE SLATE

Olympiacos Piraeus at Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade

Status Check

OLY

CZV

Nikola Milutinov

Nikola Topic

Filip Petrusev

Trey Thompkins

Michalis Lountzis

 

Game Time: 18:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -6.5
Total: 157.5

Zalgiris Kaunas at AS Monaco

Status Check

ZAL

ASM

Rolands Smits

Terry Tarpey

Karolis Lukosiunas

 

Game Time: 18:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: AS Monaco -6.5
Total: 162.5

Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv at FC Barcelona

Status Check

MTA

BAR

None

None

Game Time: 19:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Barcelona -5.0
Total: 170.0

Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at ALBA Berlin

Status Check

PAR

BER

None

Johannes Thiemann

 

Matteo Spagnolo

 

Gabriele Procida

Game Time: 19:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -9.5
Total: 169.0

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at Valencia Basket

Status Check

ASV

VBC

None

Chris Jones

 

Jared Harper

 

Boubacar Toure

Game Time: 19:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Valencia Basket -8.5
Total: 158.5

