Euro Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
EuroLeague Primer: Round 9 - Friday

EuroLeague Primer: Round 9 - Friday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
November 16, 2023

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

FC Bayern Munich at Zalgiris Kaunas

Status Check

BAY

ZAL

Vladimir Lucic

None

Isaac Bonga

 

Andreas Obst

 

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -5.5
Total: 157.5

Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne

Status Check

BKN

ASV

Vanja Marinkovic

None

Nico Mannion

 

Khalifa Diop

 

Nikos Rogkavopoulos

 

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz -2.0
Total: 166.0

Virtus Segafredo Bologna at Panathinaikos Athens

Status Check

VIR

PAO

Jordan Mickey

Juancho Hernangomez

Achille Polonara

Ioannis Papapetrou

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos Athens -4.5
Total: 163.0

Valencia Basket at FC Barcelona

Status Check

VBC

BAR

Jared Harper

Michael Caicedo

Martin Hermannsson

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Barcelona -8.0
Total: 155.5

ALBA Berlin at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade

Status Check

BER

PAR

Elias Rapieque

Kevin Punter

Marcus Eriksson

Balsa Koprivica

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -10.5
Total: 169.5

If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only EuroLeague Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire EuroLeague fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 9
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 9
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 9 - Thursday
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 9 - Thursday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 9 - Thursday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 9 - Thursday
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 8 - Wednesday
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 8 - Wednesday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 8 - Wednesday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 8 - Wednesday
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 8 - Tuesday
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 8 - Tuesday