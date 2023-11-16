EuroLeague Primer: Round 9 - Friday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.
PREGAME UPDATES
Check back before tip-off!
STATS AND INFO.
News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro
THE SLATE
FC Bayern Munich at Zalgiris Kaunas
Status Check
BAY
ZAL
None
Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -5.5
Total: 157.5
Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne
Status Check
BKN
ASV
None
Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz -2.0
Total: 166.0
Virtus Segafredo Bologna at Panathinaikos Athens
Status Check
VIR
PAO
Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos Athens -4.5
Total: 163.0
Valencia Basket at FC Barcelona
Status Check
VBC
BAR
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Barcelona -8.0
Total: 155.5
ALBA Berlin at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade
Status Check
BER
PAR
Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -10.5
Total: 169.5
If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!