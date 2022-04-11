Payne's Perspective: Bills Future Wagers

This article is part of our Payne's Perspective series.

It's that wonderful time of the year that us Bills' fans can take a look at some wagers for the upcoming season while we watch all of the offseason happenings. The Bills, like the rest of the NFL have made some interesting moves and look (hopefully) to get that elusive championship.

Bills to win Super Bowl +700

Since I've mentioned winning the championship, let's start with the best odds to do that feat. The AFC East should be a winnable division again for the Bills and they are in a good position to win home-field advantage throughout the playoff this year. The Bills were 13 seconds away from a home AFC championship game last season and are returning a stronger team this season. You can find these odds both at Caesars (which happens to be the official partner of the Bills) and PointsBet.

Josh Allen to win MVP +700

It's only a matter of time before Allen wins this award, so why not this season? His passing ability has taken a huge step forward and the rapport between Allen with Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis is fantastic. Isaiah McKenzie and Jamison Crowder will easily make up for the loss of Cole Beasley and provide the short to medium routes needed to gain valuable third down conversions or in the red zone. Allen's rushing ability (763 yards last season) gives him a leg up on other quarterbacks who don't have that skill in their toolbox. You can find this wager at DraftKings.

Bills over 11.5 wins (-125)

Just so this doesn't seem like I'm overly gushing on the Bills, the under is +105, and they have only hit 12 wins once in the last 28 years, but that was two seasons ago. They had 11 wins last season, but the overall maturity and improvement of the roster should get it over this number for the this season. Any significant injury to Josh Allen would be the only path I can see to this number going under, even with the upgrades that divisional foe Miami has made. You can find this over at DraftKings and Caesars.

Bills do not make the playoffs (+400)

Just so this isn't a complete Bills fluff piece, let's go a little negative. I hate laying the -550 odds (DraftKings) odds for them to make the playoffs, and it's not crazy to take them winning the Super Bowl and then hedging with this wager. By the way, there's a strong possibility the odds to win the Super Bowl go higher than +700 during the season. As already mentioned, an injury to Josh Allen would be catastrophic and the Dolphins not only won eight of their last nine games, they got better during the offseason. If the Bills don't win the division, it's going to be a heated contest for wild card spots as the AFC got markedly better during the offseason.