NFL Schedule Release: NFL Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 1

The Week 1 lines are officially posted and there's no better time than now to take a look at the board before there's some movement. We polled our NFL writers and asked them to offer up their best bets for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season with a brief explanation for their pick.

NFL Week 1 Betting Lines

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams (-1)

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons (+3.5)

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (+7.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders (-4.0)

Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions (+4.0)

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (-3.0)

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears (+6.5)

Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers (+3.5)

Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets (+4.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (No Line)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (+1.5)

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (-4.0)

New York Giants at Tennessee Titans (-6.5)

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals (+3.0)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys (+2.5)

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks (+4.0)

Odds via the DraftKings Sportsbook

NFL Bets For Week 1

New York Giants +6.5 at Tennessee Titans (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Jim Coventry: The good news is that Week 1 presents the best chance of the Giants having a healthy team. And for the Titans, Derrick Henry has averaged just 71 rushing yards in his last four season openers, as he's been a bit of a slow starter. They also have a brand new starting group of WRs and TE, so last year's AFC No. 1 seed will struggle to cover the line as they build their identity.

New Orleans Saints -3.5 at Atlanta Falcons (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Nick Whalen: Neither of these teams were particularly impressive in 2021, but at least for New Orleans injuries played a major factor. The Saints are entering a new era post-Sean Payton, and while they may not be Super Bowl contenders, the roster is much deeper and more talented than the Marcus Mariota-led Falcons'. With Chris Olave in the fold, Michael Thomas back in the mix and Jameis Winston healthy, the Saints – who beat Green Bay 38-3 in Week 1 last season – should get off to another 1-0 start.

Detroit Lions +4.5 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (FanDuel Sportsbook)

John McKechnie: This was one of my biggest betting misses last year as I thought the Lions would at least keep it close at home against an uneven Eagles team only to see Detroit get leveled 44-6. They're catching 4.5 at home this time around. I'm keeping an eye on this one as I could see public money pouring in on Philadelphia in light of the AJ Brown trade fueling expectations for this team. I could see the line moving up to 5.0 or even 5.5, so the best time to lock this one in might be over the summer. I think the Lions will be a tougher out in Year 2 under Dan Campbell and they will open the season with a close loss to the Eagles.

Denver Broncos money line (-190) at Seattle Seahawks (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Joe Bartel: I would LOVE to parlay a couple of these lines, but it wasn't available on DraftKings at least right now. I know it'll be an emotional return for Russell Wilson, and the Seahawks crowd will absolutely be wild. But I'd be willing to bet the 12th Man's enthusiasm will wane after the 13th straight handoff called by Pete Carrol resulting in another three-and-out. Seriously, the Seahawks might have one of the worst rosters in the league and that's before discussing the starting quarterback conundrum of Drew Lock or Geno Smith. Maybe the Seahawks will be able to stay within the number (+4), but I just have zero belief they can win this contest.

Denver Broncos (-4) at Seattle Seahawks (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Mike Doria: Russell Wilson making his Bronco debut in Seattle against his former team is obviously a compelling matchup and I don't expect him to disappoint, surrounded by a strong supporting cast. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are still figuring out their QB situation and whoever they roll out in Week 1 will be no match for Wilson and co.

