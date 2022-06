This article is part of our Fantasy Football Podcast series.

Mario Puig and Alan Seslowsky participate in a LIVE 2-round mock draft. This exercise will break down the top 24 players you should consider drafting in single QB redraft leagues for 2022.

🎙Prefer to listen to the audio only podcast version?

💡 Video Watching Tip: Click the Youtube logo on the bottom right of the video. That will allow you to watch on the RotoWire Youtube page. Fast forwarding is available there.