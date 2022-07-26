2022 Denver Broncos Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos finished last in the highly competitive AFC West in 2021, going 7-10. Given that the team is extremely talented on both sides of the ball, the deal to acquire QB Russell Wilson proves the franchise is all-in on making a title push in 2022. The aggressive move should pay dividends.

2022 Offseason Moves – Denver Broncos

Key Acquisitions

Russell Wilson – QB (from Seahawks)

Stabilizes the quarterback position on a team with a plethora of talent.

Greg Dulcich – TE (Rd. 3, No. 80 – UCLA)

A pass-catching tight end to compete for Noah Fant's vacated targets.

Randy Gregory – DE (from Cowboys)

Had six sacks last year and joins a formidable group of pass rushers.

A veteran run stuffer who will help to bolster the defensive line.

Nik Bonitto – LB (Rd. 2, No. 64 – Oklahoma)

An athletic edge rusher with a chance to make an immediate impact.

Key Departures

Noah Fant – TE (to Seahawks)

Sent to Seattle as part of the Russell Wilson blockbuster.

Shelby Harris – DE (to Seahawks)

The team's 2021 sack leader also was part of the Wilson deal.

Teddy Bridgewater – QB (to Dolphins)

Heads to Miami after drawing 14 starts for Denver last season.

Denver Broncos 2022 Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Nathaniel Hackett (Year 1)

Offensive Coordinator: Justin Outten (Year 1) – West Coast offense

Defensive Coordinator: Ejiro Evero (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme

Stats to Know for the Denver Broncos

2022 Vegas Projected Wins: 10.5 (T-3rd)

2021 Record: 7-10

2021 Points Scored: 335 (T-23rd)

2021 Points Allowed: 322 (3rd)

2021 Point Differential: +13 (17th)

2021 Run-Play Rate: 43.9 percent (10th)

2021 Offensive Snaps: 1,036 (T-27th)

2021 PFF O-Line Ranking: No. 19

Full 2021 Team Stats

2022 Denver Broncos Depth Chart

QB: Russell Wilson / Brett Rypien / Josh Johnson

RB: Javonte Williams / Melvin Gordon / Mike Boone

WR1: Courtland Sutton / Seth Williams

WR2: Jerry Jeudy / KJ Hamler / Kendall Hinton / Montrell Washington

WR3: Tim Patrick / Tyrie Cleveland

TE: Albert Okwuegbunam / Greg Dulcich / Eric Tomlinson / Eric Saubert

O-Line: LT Garett Bolles / LG Dalton Risner / C Lloyd Cushenberry / RG Graham Glasgow / RT Billy Turner (RotoWire Rank: No. 16)

Kicker: Brandon McManus

Full 2022 Depth Chart

2022 Denver Broncos Schedule

Week Date Opponent Kickoff (ET) 1 Sep 12 @ Seattle Seahawks 8:15 PM 2 Sep 18 Houston Texans 4:25 PM 3 Sep 25 San Francisco 49ers 8:20 PM 4 Oct 2 @ Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM 5 Oct 6 Indianapolis Colts 8:15 PM 6 Oct 17 @ Los Angeles Chargers 8:15 PM 7 Oct 23 New York Jets 4:05 PM 8 Oct 30 @ Jacksonville Jaguars 9:30 AM 9 Bye 10 Nov 13 @ Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM 11 Nov 20 Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM 12 Nov 27 @ Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM 13 Dec 4 @ Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM 14 Dec 11 Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 PM 15 Dec 18 Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM 16 Dec 25 @ Los Angeles Rams 4:30 PM 17 Jan 1 @ Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM 18 TBD Los Angeles Chargers TBD

Denver Broncos Storylines for 2022

A Long-Awaited Franchise QB Arrives

After yet another disappointing offensive output for the Broncos in 2021, the team's front office elected to make a big offseason splash by dealing for an established franchise quarterback in Russell Wilson. Denver has finished in the bottom half of the league in both yards per game and points per game for the past six seasons. Adding a perennial Pro-Bowl signal-caller and Super Bowl champion to the mix has the potential to light a spark and elevate a ready-made team with great potential.

The 33-year-old Wilson now helms an offense that boasts a strong rushing attack and an under-utilized pass-catching group that should flourish under his leadership. His ability to extend plays and find receivers downfield will allow the team to create a more balanced attack. Though Denver's offensive line is a work in progress, there's a chance the unit could provide an upgrade from the inconsistent line play that Wilson dealt with last year in Seattle.

New head coach Nathaniel Hackett wants to use the vertical passing game more than in recent seasons, and Wilson has the ability to do just that, while surrounded by a solid group of receivers in his new locale. The Broncos hope they have found the missing ingredient they need to move up the ranks in a tough division, and with that in mind the team is ready to "Let Russ Cook."

Wideout Group Receives a Much-Needed Lift

The Broncos return the nucleus of last year's wide-receiver corps: Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler. With the justified expectation of improved quarterback play, the unit has the potential to thrive this season.

Sutton, who is further removed from the torn ACL he suffered in 2020, has a chance to emerge as Russell Wilson's No. 1 option, though Jeudy – a 2020 first-rounder – also has an opportunity to challenge for top billing. That said, both have something to prove coming off disappointing 2021 campaigns.

Sutton led the team in targets (98) but didn't produce much on his way to 58 catches for 776 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Jeudy missed seven games, mostly due to an ankle injury. During his time on the field, he reeled in just 38 receptions for 467 yards while failing to find the end zone in 10 games.

Though Sutton and Jeudy are the bigger household names, it was Patrick who paced the group in receiving scores (five) last season.The 28-year-old is a reliable target with good hands and size.

While the team's top wideout trio is projected to dominate the target share, Hamler is a young athletic speedster who could make some noise if/when injuries hit. The bottom line is that inconsistent QB play has thwarted the team's pass catchers in recent years, but that's about to change with the arrival of Wilson.

Backfield Timeshare Still in Play

Javonte Williams was a popular sleeper at his position heading into last season, and understandably so. The 2021 second-rounder profiled as an explosive and powerful back capable of handling an every-down role in the NFL. Unfortunately, that wasn't in the cards for the rookie, as the Broncos used a true timeshare, with Williams and Melvin Gordon each ending up with 203 carries.

Both made the most of their opportunities and were similarly efficient, as Williams totaled 903 rushing yards and Gordon gained 918. The incumbent had the edge over the newcomer in total touchdowns, tallying 10 scores, while Williams hit paydirt a total of seven times. Additionally, both backs were trusted in scoring position, with Gordon and Williams logging 11 and 10 opportunities from within the five-yard line, respectively.

The run game has been the strength of the Broncos offense, but Russell Wilson taking over at QB gives the team a shot to find success through the air. It's likely that Williams and Gordon will see fewer defenders in the box in 2022, opening lanes in the ground game. While the fantasy world may be frustrated by Denver's desire to continue to utilize a committee approach, both players still should see enough touches to maintain lineup utility, and should one miss time for any reason, the other's value would spike.

Fantasy Football Stock Watch

⬆️ Rising: TE Albert Okwuegbunam

Okwuegbunam now is poised to assume Denver's lead tight end role following the trade of Noah Fant. Moreover, the 2020 fourth-rounder no doubt will benefit from improved signal-caller play in 2022.

⬇️ Falling: RB Melvin Gordon

The 29-year-old still is productive, but re-signing with the Broncos puts Gordon in a position to share work with the promising Javonte Williams. This year, the arrangement could start to tilt in Williams' favor.

😴 Sleeper: TE Greg Dulcich

Dulcich, a 2022 third-rounder, likely will work in a backup role behind Okwuegbunam to start the season. However, the rookie's ability to stretch the field and make defenders miss could lead to his emergence.

🌟 Pivotal Player: Javonte Williams

Those hoping Williams would become a true workhorse back should temper expectations a bit after Denver's re-signing of Melvin Gordon. On the plus side, the team's offense as a whole should make huge strides with a new franchise QB on board. In that context, Williams retains a degree of upside despite another likely timeshare.

Denver Broncos Injury Report

WR KJ Hamler

Hamler enters his third year with the Broncos recovering from a season-ending ACL tear suffered Week 3 of the 2021 campaign. In two seasons, the speedy wideout has played in just 16 games, catching 35 of 66 targets for 455 yards and three TDs. Throughout the offseason, the team has been cautious with Hamler to avoid any potential setbacks with his knee, with reports out of June minicamp indicating he may start training camp on the PUP list. Indeed, that came to pass, but the hope is that the 23-year-old still could be ready for Week 1. Hamler's ability to stretch the field could make him a favored target of new QB Russell Wilson, but the 2020 second-rounder is currently fourth on the depth chart behind fellow receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick.

LB Randy Gregory

After finishing last season with the Cowboys, Gregory underwent left knee surgery at the end of January. The veteran defensive end signed a five-year, $70 million deal with the Broncos in March, and shortly thereafter he underwent an arthroscopic procedure to address a rotator cuff issue in his shoulder. Gregory has spent much of the offseason rehabbing the injury in the hopes he can be ready to suit up Week 1, but he kicked off camp on the PUP list. The 29-year-old – who was signed to be a disruptive pass rusher for an already strong defensive unit in Denver – is coming off a three-year stretch in which he totaled 15.5 sacks in 36 games.

CB Patrick Surtain

Surtain ended his rookie campaign on IR with a calf injury, but all indications are that he'll be fully ready for his second year as Denver's top option at cornerback. The 22-year-old finished 2021 with 58 tackles, four interceptions, 14 passes defended and one touchdown in 16 games. The team has exercised caution throughout the offseason with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 Draft to ensure he's healthy when the coming season begins, and he even returned to full participation in team drills by the end of minicamp.

Training Camp Battle 2022 – Denver Broncos

One battle that the fantasy world will be watching closely as Week 1 approaches centers around the Denver backfield, where Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon will both look to prove that they deserve to be the top dog at running back. As discussed earlier in this preview, the tandem finished last season with eerily similar numbers, proving that they both can sustain some level of fantasy relevance. However, the timeshare that coach Nathaniel Hackett plans to employ likely will put a cap on each back reaching their full potential on a weekly basis.

After selecting Williams as the 35th overall pick in last year's draft, it would stand to reason that the team likely views the North Carolina product as the future at the position, especially with the 29-year-old Gordon entering his eighth season and signing just a one-year deal. With that said, it again remains to be seen if there will be a true 50-50 split, or if the Broncos are willing to rely on Williams a bit more in 2022. The arrival of Russell Wilson at quarterback should make things even easier in the rushing game, but Gordon and Williams may be sharing a smaller pie this season if the offense is more active through the air.