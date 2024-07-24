2024 Arizona Cardinals Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Arizona Cardinals

Entering the sixth season of the Kyler Murray era in Arizona, he'll have the luxury of a healthy offseason to ready himself after having his 2023 debut delayed due to a torn ACL that he sustained December 2022. Such a reality should benefit him in his second year working with coach Jonathan Gannon, and the quarterback also will have a new No. 1 wide receiver in 2024 fourth overall pick Marvin Harrison. The Cardinals are seeking only their second playoff bid since 2015 in the coming campaign.

Arizona Cardinals 2024 Vital Information

Head Coach: Jonathan Gannon (Year 2)

Jonathan Gannon (Year 2) Offensive Coordinator: Drew Petzing (Year 2) – West Coast offense

Drew Petzing (Year 2) – West Coast offense Defensive Coordinator: Nick Rallis (Year 2) – 4-3 scheme

Nick Rallis (Year 2) – 4-3 scheme Bye Week: 11

Stats to Know for the Arizona Cardinals

2023 Record: 4-13

4-13 2023 Strength of Schedule: .561 (2nd)

.561 (2nd) 2023 Point Differential: -125 (28th)

-125 (28th) 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 59% (21st)

59% (21st) 2023 PROE: -6.5% (31st)

-6.5% (31st) 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 25th

2023 Stats Offense Defense Plays 1,068 (18th) 1,060 (12th) Points 330 (24th) 455 (31st) Turnovers 18 (T-6th) 17 (T-27th) Yards 5,509 (19th) 6,047 (25th) Rush Yards 2,365 (4th) 2,434 (32nd) Pass Yards 3,144 (26th) 3,613 (13th) Drives 180 (T-23rd) 175 (T-3rd) Yards per Drive 30.4 (14th) 34.5 (30th) Points per Drive 1.83 (19th) 2.49 (31st)

Arizona Cardinals 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

Defense

Draft Picks

Arizona Cardinals 2024 Top Fantasy Story

The fate of the Cardinals offense ultimately lies in the hands of quarterback Kyler Murray, who didn't suit up until Week 10 last season due to the aforementioned ACL tear. In eight appearances overall, he completed 65.7 percent (176 of 268) of his passes for 1,799 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. His mobility also remained on display to the tune of 5.5 yards per carry and three more scores on the ground, and while he fumbled seven times, he didn't lose any of them.

In the offseason, Arizona swapped out Hollywood Brown and Rondale Moore for Marvin Harrison and Zay Jones at wide receiver, leaving Murray with a skill-position group paced by RB James Conner, WRs Harrison and Michael Wilson and TE Trey McBride. Harrison is the 10th wide receiver to arrive in the NFL as a top-4 draft pick since 2000, and one of them is franchise legend Larry Fitzgerald (third overall in 2004).

Harrison's pedigree made him a household name before even reaching the pro ranks, and his size (6-4, 205), speed and precise route running set him up well to hit the ground running Week 1. Fitzgerald put together a 58-780-8 line on 115 targets with Josh McCown as his primary signal-caller in his first season, so with Murray directing the offense and much better skill talent around him, Harrison's baseline seemingly is far higher 20 years later.

Arizona Cardinals 2024 Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: WR Michael Wilson

A 2023 third-rounder, Wilson opened his career with five 50-plus-yard efforts and scored two TDs in his first eight games. The promising start didn't include Kyler Murray at QB, and in the five games in which the two worked together thereafter, Wilson mustered just a 13-164-1 line on 25 targets. The pair connected on six passes for 95 yards Week 18, though, indicating a growing rapport. Wilson will contend with rookie Marvin Harrison this season, but he still should have plenty of reps available to produce.

😴 Super Sleeper: RB Trey Benson

In what was viewed as a weaker than normal class of running backs, the Cardinals made Benson the second player at his position to have his name called in the 2024 NFL Draft. He'll almost certainly play second fiddle to the team's No. 1 backfield option James Conner as long as the vet is healthy, but the latter also has missed 3.4 games per season in seven pro campaigns. As such, Benson should get a chance to shine at some point as a rookie, especially considering the RB competition otherwise.

Arizona Cardinals 2024 Team Futures

Cardinals Super Bowl 59 odds: 100-1 (T-24th) via DraftKings Sportsbook

(T-24th) Jonathan Gannon 2024 Coach of the Year odds: 16-1 (T-7th) via DraftKings Sportsbook

(T-7th) 2024 Projected Over/Under Win Total: 7.5 (T-22nd) via FanDuel Sportsbook

Arizona Cardinals 2024 Player Futures

