2024 Arizona Cardinals Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

Written by 
Eric Caturia 
Published on July 24, 2024

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Arizona Cardinals

Entering the sixth season of the Kyler Murray era in Arizona, he'll have the luxury of a healthy offseason to ready himself after having his 2023 debut delayed due to a torn ACL that he sustained December 2022. Such a reality should benefit him in his second year working with coach Jonathan Gannon, and the quarterback also will have a new No. 1 wide receiver in 2024 fourth overall pick Marvin Harrison. The Cardinals are seeking only their second playoff bid since 2015 in the coming campaign.

Arizona Cardinals 2024 Vital Information

  • Head Coach: Jonathan Gannon (Year 2)
  • Offensive Coordinator: Drew Petzing (Year 2) – West Coast offense
  • Defensive Coordinator: Nick Rallis (Year 2) – 4-3 scheme
  • Bye Week: 11

Full 2024 Arizona Cardinals Depth Chart

Full 2023 Arizona Cardinals Stats

Stats to Know for the Arizona Cardinals

  • 2023 Record: 4-13
  • 2023 Strength of Schedule: .561 (2nd)
  • 2023 Point Differential: -125 (28th)
  • 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 59% (21st)
  • 2023 PROE: -6.5% (31st)
  • 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 25th
2023 StatsOffenseDefense
Plays1,068 (18th)1,060 (12th)
Points330 (24th)455 (31st)
Turnovers18 (T-6th)17 (T-27th)
Yards5,509 (19th)6,047 (25th)
Rush Yards2,365 (4th)2,434 (32nd)
Pass Yards3,144 (26th)3,613 (13th)
Drives180 (T-23rd)175 (T-3rd)
Yards per Drive30.4 (14th)34.5 (30th)
Points per Drive1.83 (19th)2.49 (31st)

Arizona Cardinals 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

 QBRBWRTE
Veteran AdditionsDesmond RidderDeeJay DallasZay JonesNone
   Chris Moore 
     
Veteran DeparturesNoneMarlon MackHollywood BrownGeoff Swaim
   Rondale Moore 

Defense

 DLLBDB
Veteran AdditionsJustin JonesMack WilsonSean Murphy-Bunting
 Bilal Nichols  
    
Veteran DeparturesJonathan LedbetterJosh WoodsAntonio Hamilton
 Leki Fotu  

Draft Picks

RoundPickPlayerPosition
13Marvin HarrisonWR
127Darius RobinsonDE
243Max MeltonCB
366Trey BensonRB
371Isaiah AdamsG
382Tip ReimanTE
390Elijah JonesCB
4104Dadrion Taylor-DemersonS
5138Xavier ThomasDE
5162Christian JonesT
6191Tejhaun PalmerWR
7226Jaden DavisCB

Arizona Cardinals 2024 Top Fantasy Story

The fate of the Cardinals offense ultimately lies in the hands of quarterback Kyler Murray, who didn't suit up until Week 10 last season due to the aforementioned ACL tear. In eight appearances overall, he completed 65.7 percent (176 of 268) of his passes for 1,799 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. His mobility also remained on display to the tune of 5.5 yards per carry and three more scores on the ground, and while he fumbled seven times, he didn't lose any of them. 

In the offseason, Arizona swapped out Hollywood Brown and Rondale Moore for Marvin Harrison and Zay Jones at wide receiver, leaving Murray with a skill-position group paced by RB James Conner, WRs Harrison and Michael Wilson and TE Trey McBride. Harrison is the 10th wide receiver to arrive in the NFL as a top-4 draft pick since 2000, and one of them is franchise legend Larry Fitzgerald (third overall in 2004).

Harrison's pedigree made him a household name before even reaching the pro ranks, and his size (6-4, 205), speed and precise route running set him up well to hit the ground running Week 1. Fitzgerald put together a 58-780-8 line on 115 targets with Josh McCown as his primary signal-caller in his first season, so with Murray directing the offense and much better skill talent around him, Harrison's baseline seemingly is far higher 20 years later.

Arizona Cardinals 2024 Sleepers

⬆️  Sleeper: WR Michael Wilson

A 2023 third-rounder, Wilson opened his career with five 50-plus-yard efforts and scored two TDs in his first eight games. The promising start didn't include Kyler Murray at QB, and in the five games in which the two worked together thereafter, Wilson mustered just a 13-164-1 line on 25 targets. The pair connected on six passes for 95 yards Week 18, though, indicating a growing rapport. Wilson will contend with rookie Marvin Harrison this season, but he still should have plenty of reps available to produce.

😴  Super Sleeper: RB Trey Benson

In what was viewed as a weaker than normal class of running backs, the Cardinals made Benson the second player at his position to have his name called in the 2024 NFL Draft. He'll almost certainly play second fiddle to the team's No. 1 backfield option James Conner as long as the vet is healthy, but the latter also has missed 3.4 games per season in seven pro campaigns. As such, Benson should get a chance to shine at some point as a rookie, especially considering the RB competition otherwise.

Arizona Cardinals 2024 Team Futures

Arizona Cardinals 2024 Player Futures

Arizona Cardinals 2024 Schedule

WeekDateOpponentKickoff (ET)
1Sep 8at Buffalo Bills1:00 PM
2Sep 15Los Angeles Rams4:05 PM
3Sep 22Detroit Lions4:25 PM
4Sep 29Washington Commanders4:05 PM
5Oct 6at San Francisco 49ers4:05 PM
6Oct 13at Green Bay Packers1:00 PM
7Oct 21Los Angeles Chargers9:00 PM
8Oct 27at Miami Dolphins1:00 PM
9Nov 3Chicago Bears4:05 PM
10Nov 10New York Jets4:25 PM
11Bye  
12Nov 24at Seattle Seahawks4:25 PM
13Dec 1at Minnesota Vikings1:00 PM
14Dec 8Seattle Seahawks4:05 PM
15Dec 15New England Patriots4:25 PM
16Dec 22at Carolina Panthers1:00 PM
17TBDat Los Angeles RamsTBD
18TBDSan Francisco 49ersTBD

