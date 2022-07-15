RotoWire Partners
8 Tips To Win High Stakes Fantasy Football (Video)

July 15, 2022

This article is part of our Football Draft Kit series.

The NFFC is a long-running premier high-stakes fantasy football platform. Greg Ambrosius and Tom Kessenich are the owners and operators of the National Fantasy Football Championships (NFFC.) Greg reveals eight secrets to help you win the grand prize of $250,000!  The RotoWire fantasy football video podcast is hosted by Alan Seslowsky.

💡 Viewing Tip: Click the Youtube logo on the bottom right of the video. You will be able to watch the video on the RotoWire Youtube Channel; here you can fast forward or chapter skip as desired. 

🎙Prefer to listen to the audio-only version? You can find this episode on the RotoWire Fantasy Football podcast feed.

