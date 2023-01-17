Bengals Super Bowl Odds Update And Quick Look At Divisional Weekend

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

In the Sunday Night Football window of Super Wild Card Weekend, the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 24-17, putting the Bengals one step closer to a second consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

Though many believed the Bengals would steamroll their NFC North foes, that was far from the case. The Bengals held on for the 7-point win, thanks to a game-altering 98-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown by Sam Hubbard midway through the fourth quarter.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals will now look to answer the call in the AFC Divisional Round as they travel to Orchard Park to face the Buffalo Bills. This will be a re-match of the cancelled Week 17 Monday Night Football game, which had the Bills favored by 2.5 points. The Bengals are 5-point underdogs in this weekend's Divisional Round matchup.

Cincinnati Bengals Odds To Win The Super Bowl

Similar to last week, the Bengals still possess the fifth-best odds to win the Super Bowl. Surprisingly, the Bengals Super Bowl odds have gone from +750 entering Super Wild Card Weekend to +800 as we look forward to them facing the Bills in the Divisional Round.

Ahead of the Bengals, the pecking order hasn't changed either. The Chiefs (+300), Bills (+350), 49ers (+450), and Eagles (+500) are all ahead of Cincinnati, with the best odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

If you want to compare odds in real-time, click the Super Bowl odds link here.

Where Can I Bet On The Bengals To Win The Super Bowl

You can bet on Bengals to win the Super Bowl at all of the top Ohio sports betting apps today. If you are in another state where sports betting is legal, you can still click through the links on this page to redeem the best Ohio sports betting promos.

When it comes to the best odds on the Bengals, you can get them at two of the most well-known Ohio sports betting sites. The +800 odds can be found at DraftKings Ohio and you can use the DraftKings Ohio Promo Code for a bet $5, get $200 instantly promo. Or opt for BetMGM Ohio and the BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, which gives new users up to $1,000 in first bet insurance.

Another great option is Caesars Sportsbook Ohio. You can sign up with the Caesars Ohio Promo Code ROTO1BET and get a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,500, by using the link below.

A Look Ahead To Divisional Weekend For The Bengals

Both the Bengals and Bills won their opening playoff games, but neither covered the spread. Expect another close game in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon with the Bills coming in as 5-point favorites over the Bengals.

These two AFC powerhouses are closely matched and can keep up with each other on both sides of the ball -- whether the game turns out to be a shootout or a defensive slugfest. When it comes to any edge, keep an eye on the Bills' propensity to turn the ball over. Turnovers have been Buffalo's Achilles heel this season, and that could be the difference in this one.

We like Burrow and the Bengals plus the points -- a wager that can be made using any of the promo codes on this page.