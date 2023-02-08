This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

The Philadelphia Eagle and Kansas City Chiefs will battle for the 2023 NFL Championship in Super Bowl 57. One of the best parts about the Big Game correlates with sports betting since when the Super Bowl comes to town, all of the best NFL betting sites are ready. These betting apps deploy just about every type of bet under the sun including NFL player props and novelty props in their Super Bowl odds.

This article will feature the best Philadelphia Eagles team props for Super Bowl LVII, as well as the best sportsbook promo codes.

Best Philadelphia Eagles Team Props For Super Bowl LVII

Eagles To Score Over 26.5 Points In Super Bowl 57 (-110) at BetMGM

The Eagles' team total is set at 26.5 points. In the regular season, the Eagles averaged 28.1 points per game in 10 of 19 games, including both postseason matchups. In fact, the Eagles have scored at least 31 points in both playoff games against the Giants and the 49ers.

Top sportsbooks have Super Bowl 57's total set at 50.5 points, which is fitting for two of the top-scoring offenses in the NFL. If you think this game is going to go over in a high-scoring shootout, then taking the Eagles to score at least 27 points in the Big Game should be an easy feat, especially when they are facing that ended the regular season 16th in scoring defense.

Sign up using the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to bet on this parlay today.

Haason Reddick to Record a Sack & Philadelphia Eagles to Win (+190) at FanDuel Sportsbook

If the Eagles are going to win the Super Bow, their defense must make plays to slow down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense. A player who must show up is Haason Reddick.

The Eagles ended the regular season with 70 sacks, 15 more than the second-best team which happened to be the Chiefs. Reddick led the Eagles in sacks with 16. Getting Reddick to record a sack with the Eagles' moneyline at +190 odds is a terrific value. Find these odds by signing up with the FanDuel Promo Code.

Best Philadelphia Eagles Team Prop Bet For Super Bowl LVII

Eagles Touchdown To Be The First Scoring Play (+175) at Caesars Sportsbook

The Eagles have scored first in 14 of the 19 games they have played this season, including the playoffs. They have also scored in eight of their past nine matchups overall. You can take the Eagles to kick a field goal at +380 odds, but this is an offense that scores touchdowns.

This wager could very well be decided by the team who gets the ball first since the Chiefs are just as good at scoring first in games that they have played in their own right, scoring first in 12 of 19 games played this season. Betting on Kansas City to score a touchdown will also get you +175 odds, which suggests that the sportsbooks view both sides evenly. In this scenario, bet on the team you think will get the ball first after signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code.

Where Can I Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Team Props For Super Bowl XVII?

You can bet on Eagles team props for Super Bowl 57 at all of the best NFL betting apps including the three discussed on this page. The best part is that when you sign up for one of these betting apps with one of the best NFL betting promos, you will secure a generous welcome offer that you can use to bet on Eagles team props in Super Bowl 57.