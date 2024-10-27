Cardinals at Dolphins: NFL Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Arizona Cardinals @ Miami Dolphins

An intriguing interconference clash that features a prominent return to action unfolds at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 8. The Cardinals pay a visit to a Dolphins team that expects to welcome back Tua Tagovailoa from an injured-reserve stint due to a concussion.

With Arizona on a short week and having to travel across multiple time zones, how much of an advantage does that present the host Dolphins? Read on for odds and best bets.

Arizona Cardinals @ Miami Dolphins Betting Odds for Week 8

Moneyline: Cardinals +180 (BetMGM)/ Dolphins -196 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Point spread: Cardinals +4.5 (BetRivers Sportsbook)/ Dolphins -4 (ESPN BET)

Totals: Under 46.5 points (FanDuel)/ Over 46.0 points (BetMGM)

The Dolphins were favored since before Week 7 action, but their projected advantage has predictably grown with the news that Tagovailoa will return to action Sunday. The spread grew steadily throughout the week as Tua appeared to trend towards a return with his practice participation. Although he lists as questionable, he remains on track to play after full practices Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, the total has actually dropped from where it was pre-Week 7, when it sat at 47.5. The number began a descent earlier in the week as it hit 45.5 before rebounding slightly despite the news of Tua's expected availability. The fact the Cards are at a rest disadvantage has lowered offensive expectations overall for Arizona, however.

Arizona Cardinals @ Miami Dolphins Betting Picks This Week

To say the Cardinals have been an enigma thus far this season certainly qualifies as an understatement. The last four weeks of Arizona's campaign in particular provides a study in extremes, with Jonathan Gannon's squad interspersing 28- and 21-points losses to the Commanders and Packers with a one-point victory over the 49ers on the road and a two-point win against the Chargers at home this past Monday night.

The pattern would dictate another loss is coming this week in South Florida. But that's far from the only reason why I will back a Dolphins cover, as well as a same-game parlay and the Under on a total that I think is a bit elevated despite Tagovailoa's return. One of the biggest intangibles is indeed the difference in rest between the two teams. The Cards were in a 60-minute defensive battle with the Chargers on Monday night, and the effect of the short week is all the more pronounced considering Arizona faces a big time-zone change as well.

Kyler Murray will have a deeper receiving corps than perhaps any time this season now that Zay Jones has completed a five-game season-opening suspension. However, the biggest X-factor in this game figures to be the return of Tua, who reportedly looked very good in practice this week and should provide an immediate boost to the fortunes of both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Miami's deep stable of running backs will also benefit from the respect the Cardinals' defense must pay to the Dolphins' reinvigorated air attack. Arizona checks in surrendering 154.0 rushing yards per road game.

Tua could understandably have some rust, and Hill has been slowed late this week by a foot issue he's expected to play through. Therefore, while I back a Dolphins win of at least five points, I expect a total in the low 40s.

Cardinals at Dolphins Best Bets:

Dolphins -4.5 (-108 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

SGP: Dolphins moneyline and Under 46.5 points (+173 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Cardinals @ Dolphins Prediction

Dolphins 24, Cardinals 17

The Dolphins should eventually control this game with a balanced attack if their offense is once again a functional one, as it should be under Tua. I also am banking on somewhat of a fatigued Cardinals squad here facilitating a couple of big plays in a lower-scoring win for Miami as it begins its quest to try and salvage a season that began with high hopes.