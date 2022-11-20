Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 11

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Falcons vs. Bears Betting Preview and Best Bets

Another week, another opponent scoring more than 30 points while Justin Fields and the offense rolls along. With last week's win on the over, my Best Bets are now 5-2 on the year in this space as we look for #6 in Atlanta. Have the books finally adjusted the totals for games involving Chicago, or will this be yet another week that I look to the over to carry us to victory? Let's see what this week's contest presents.

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons Betting Odds for Week 10

Atlanta was -4.5 on the early opener, which was bet down to 3 quickly after last week's results and has been universally steady. Chicago has garnered 80% of the bets and 86% of the money, so the movement from the opener is no surprised, nor is it a surprise to see it not cross the critical number of 3. The total has also been very steady at 49.5, although you can find 49 at PointsBet if you are looking to play the over (spoiler alert: you should). The moneyline is as you would expect with a spread of 3: the Falcons are -150 while the Bears are +135.

Chicago Bears @ Atlanta Falcons Betting Picks This Week

The Bears are still a bad team, but now they are bad in a different way. Instead of being bad in a plodding, boring, and uninteresting way, they are bad in an entertaining but can't stop my nephews' 11-year-old pee-wee team way. From a side perspective, I would back Chicago +3 as the Falcons are a fine and scrappy underdog team, but are 0-2 ATS as favorites this year. And if you like Chicago +3, then a moneyline play at +135 might make sense for you, too, despite the creative and interesting ways the Bears find to lose games. But, once again, I'm looking at the total for this week's Best Bet. Despite the steadily increasing totals (40, 42.5, 46.5, 48.5), Chicago games have gone 4-0 to the over in the last 4. At 49, I still don't think the books have adjusted them enough and if I'm right, this will be the last game with a total in the 40s for a while. In a dome in a game featuring two bad defenses, my best bet is OVER 49 at PointsBet.

Bears at Falcons Best Bet: OVER 49 (PointsBet Sportsbook)

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons Prediction

In the 4-game over stretch, every single 1H has had more than 20 points scored. Also interesting is that most of that first-half scoring comes in the 2nd quarter, so if OVER 2Q bets are available to you, that would make for a fun in-game wager. In that vain, I see this game starting off relatively free and easy with a 7-7 tie at 1Q. Scoring picks up in 2Q, with the Falcons leading 21-17 at half. Halftime adjustments are made but the Bears manage to pull ahead 24-21 heading into the 4th and ultimately pull off the upset in Atlanta by the score of 31-28, giving us yet another rocking chair over and Best Bet winner.