Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 16

Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 10

Last week, OUR Chicago Bears had the most Bears-like finish, blowing a fourth quarter lead but allowing us to escape with a push on Dustin Hopkins' FG in the last minute. Playing for his future, Justin Fields "balled out," going 19/40 for 166 yards, much to the chagrin of fantasy playoff owners around the country, including my editor. Quick note to him: just because I cover the Bears doesn't mean I'm responsible for their results! Quit taking it out on me! It's the holidays ... have a heart, man! I guess I'll take being given the chance to cover the Raiders/Chiefs on Christmas Day as my present, but before I do, let's dive into this doozy of a game.

Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals Betting Odds for Week 16

Bears -4 / Cardinals +4.5

Bears ML -205 / Cardinals ML +176

Total OVER 43 / UNDER 43.5

The opener for this game started at 3.5, dropped to 3, and then rose all the way up to 4.5 after last Sunday's results where it has rested at the large majority of books. The total has not moved much at all, either. Since roughly 12 people care about this game, I can understand the lack of interest and movement here. Still, we soldier on.

Bears vs. Cardinals Betting Picks This Week

No. Just no. The Cardinals are who we thought they were: bad. The return of Kyler Murray has made them more exciting and Trey McBride owners are thankful for that, but they are still awful. That said, should the Bears be a 4-point favorite against anyone at this point? I guess they played Cleveland tough for three quarters and they won't see nearly the resistance from Arizona's defense. Chicago's defense is the one unit in this game that isn't ranked in the 20s (14th overall) with the No. 1 rush defense in the NFL. If they are able to shut down James Conner and tee off on Murray, this could be ugly. Wait, am I talking myself into the Bears here? I am! Arizona has no motivation to win and Fields will be much better this week, which makes OUR Chicago Bears my top pick this week! The holiday spirit is alive in me! And, if you can find 43.5 at your favorite book, I also really like the under as well.

Bears vs. Cardinals Best Bet: Bears -4 (@ BetMGM)

Bears vs. Cardinals Prediction

Those of us in the Midwest are trying to figure out exactly what is going on with the weather. The forecast for Sunday is 55 and partly sunny, so the elements won't be a factor. I see a focused and motivated Fields coming out and picking apart the Cardinals with his favorite weapon, DJ Moore. A steady diet of runs and quick passes should result in success while the defense harasses Kyler Murray relentlessly. The Bears get out to an early lead and never look back, cruising to a 23-9 win.