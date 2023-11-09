Chicago Bears vs Carolina Panthers: Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Thursday Night Football, Week 10

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 10

Just when I thought I was going to get another reprieve from OUR Chicago Bears due to their prime-time slot on Thursday Night Football, I was asked if I could stick with them and cover tonight's game. Clearly, my editor hates me, but that's fine. And hey, who doesn't deserve another shot at a push after last week's game fell exactly on the total of 41? This week, the mighty Monsters of the Midway welcome the Carolina Panthers to a surprisingly calm and, dare I say, balmy Windy City where the game-time temp is expected to be right around 50 degrees.

Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers Betting Odds for Week 10

Bears -3/Panthers +3.5

Bears ML -163, Panthers ML +146

Total 38.5

The early opener for this game on 11/1 was Chicago -1.5 and it has steadily climbed, reaching as high as -3.5 (which is where it still is in some spots) before settling at -3 at the majority of books. The total opened at 40.5 and has dropped to 38.5 due, in my view, to the rightful pessimism of Justin Fields being back. Wednesday, news came down that we get at least one more week of the Tyson Bagent Experience.

Bears vs. Panthers Betting Picks This Week

This is a rare game where I think Chicago being favored is correct. Carolina is a bad team with a thin roster that is at least another draft class away from competing. QB Bryce Young has not developed quickly and their one win is representative of that. There are some (Alex Brown, I'm looking at you) that believe the Chicago offense is actually better with Bagent at the helm. I get that take to some degree as the offense (rightfully) looks different with a QB who has Fields' running ability. I'm not going to go that far, but there is evidence that points to points being scored tonight. Three of Chicago's four home games have flown over this total (58, 59, 32, 42), while three of Carolina's four road games have gone well over (34, 64, 66, 63). The Panthers have given up no less than 24 points in any road game and a 24-17 final here seems just about perfect, making the over my top play in this game. From a side perspective, Carolina has yet to cover a road game this year. There isn't a lot of value on the Bears -3, but that would certainly be my lean. Perhaps a unit on the over and a unit on over 38.5/Bears -3 parlay is in order.

Bears vs. Panthers Best Bet: OVER 38.5 (universal)

Bears vs. Panthers Prediction

In their previous home game against the Raiders, which was Bagent's first start, the Bears were steady, scoring in every quarter and gradually increasing their lead en route to a 30-12 victory. Last week was very similar in New Orleans as the Bears and Saints traded scores to be tied at 7, 14, and 17 before the Saints scored the lone and decisive TD in the fourth quarter. I see much of the same here with Carolina providing little resistance. Long and steady drives resulting in a 10-0 lead at the of one and a 17-7 lead at half. The teams trade TDs in the third, making it 24-14. Needing two scores, Carolina gets a late FG to cut it to 24-17, but cannot secure the onside kick, giving the Bears the win and cover and giving us the over we are looking for.