Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions: Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears: Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 16

That's more like it. If you are going to be a terrible, uninspired football team, the least you can do is play consistently terrible and uninspired football. It seems quite clear OUR Chicago Bears have packed up for the year and are just playing out the stretch at this point. This week, a wounded and angry Detroit Lions squad comes into Chicago looking for a W to maintain their hold on the NFC North.

Bears vs. Lions Betting Odds

Bears +7 (DraftKings) / Lions -6.5 (BetRivers)

Bears ML +270 (FanDuel) / Lions ML -325 (DraftKings)

Total OVER 47.5 (BetRivers) / UNDER 48 (DraftKings)

This line opened at Lions -8 and slowly made its way down to the 7 range throughout the week despite 86% of the money and the bets landing on the Lions. I imagine this is largely due to the sharps jumping on the value of 8 with the public loving anything 7 or under. The total opened at 46 and has gone up to the current numbers with 66% of the bets and 70% of the money on the over. The forecast for Chicago has improved over the week and with that comes the prospect of more points.

Bears vs. Lions Betting Picks

Do I really have to? I'll start off right away by saying there are roughly ten games I'd wager on today before betting on this one. The Lions are so banged up defensively they called me this week to see if I could play LB for a series or two. However, I'm not sure there is a level of banged up-ness that can make the Chicago offense look good. On the other side of the ball, Detroit knows they have to win games with their offense and the Bears' defense, while solid, has started to wear down. Who can blame them? The one defining factor for me in this game is that Detroit is off a beat down and NEEDS this win. They have the clear talent, coaching, and motivation factor, and with that, my Best Bet for this game is on the Lions, particularly if you can shop around for -6.5.

Bears vs. Lions Best Bet: Lions -6.5 (@ BetRivers)

Bears vs. Lions Prediction

I will not spend a lot of time here because the formula remains the same. Bears get off to slow start, Lions come out firing. 14-6 at the end of first quarter, 21-6 at half. The second half is a snooze-fest as Detroit cruises to a 30-12 win. I record 1.5 tackles before being taken off the field on a cart. Happy Holidays!