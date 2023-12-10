Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions: NFL Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 14

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 14

I hope you are all reading this happy and healthy as we head into this holiday season. And thank God for sports to give us the ultimate distraction when we need it the most, even if it is in the form of OUR Chicago Bears.

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions Betting Odds for Week 14

Lions -3 / Bears +3

Lions ML -166, Bears ML +145

Total 43

The early opener for this game was 4.5 and quickly moved down to 3 after Sunday's results where it has stayed steady since Monday. Honestly, I don't think the books or bettors know what to do with the Lions. I think we all know they are a good team, but nobody really knows HOW good. So, the default 3 for the superior road team seems about right to me. The movement on the total has been quite the roller coaster. It opened at 46.5, got as low as 40.5 on Wednesday morning only to jump to 43.5 by Wednesday afternoon where it has settled in the 43 range. I'm not sure what to make of all that movement, other than to repeat that nobody knows anything about either of these teams.

Bears vs. Lions Betting Picks This Week

The Lions have won three straight in this series, including a 31-26 win on Nov. 19 in Detroit. The Lions were -8 in that game and it took a small miracle to pull out the straight-up win after a horrendous start. Last year in this spot, Detroit posted a 31-30 win in a wild game in Chicago as a three-point underdog. Is there a collective six-point difference from last year? Detroit's ATS dominance in the NFC North and its success as road favorites says yes, but things seem to get crazy when these rivals play. That encourages me to turn my focus to the total and my best bet on the over. The Bears are coming off their bye and are the healthiest they have been in some time. Detroit is off a narrow road victory in New Orleans and now have the red-hot Packers and a Vikings team getting Justin Jefferson back in their rear view. I expect both teams to be highly focused with big plays happening all over the field.

Bears vs. Lions Best Bet: OVER 43 (@ DraftKings)

Bears vs. Lions Prediction

As I said above, I expect fireworks today early and often. The forecast calls for a balmy 36 degrees in Chicago with light winds, so conditions will be as perfect as they can get for a December game in the Windy City. The Lions know they can't start as poorly as they did in the first matchup, and I look for Jared Goff to be sharp out of the gate with a big day out of David Montgomery in a "revenge game" return to Chicago. The Lions jump out to a 10-0 lead but the Bears respond to make it 17-14 at half. The punches keep coming from both teams as they tie at 24 heading into the fourth. With the over already in hand, we can sit back and watch a crazy fourth quarter with Team X pulling out a 34-31 victory over Team Y at the gun. You tell me which team is X and which is Y because I sure don't know.