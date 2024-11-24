NFL Odds Picks and Predictions: Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 12

Gather around, everyone......big hugs are necessary at this point. I don't know what else to do or say and I'm not sure what's left on the "how to lose games" bingo card that OUR Chicago Bears haven't already hit. The great news for all of us is the Bears are the gift that keeps on giving week after week, and I, for one, can't wait to see what they have in store for us this Sunday!

Bears vs. Vikings Betting Odds for Week 12

Bears +3.5 (DK) / Vikings -3.5 (DK)

Total OVER 39 (DK) / UNDER 39.5 (Bet MGM)

Bears ML +155 (MGM) / Vikings ML -166 (DK)

This game opened at 3.5 and has barely budged, only occasionally vacillating down to 3 only to jump right back to 3.5. The splits have borne that out with Chicago garnering 54% of the bets but Minnesota getting 53% of the money. The total has dipped slightly from the 40.5 opener. As with most NFL games, everyone wants to see points. 83% of bets and 64% of the money is on the over, contrary to the line movement. The weather in Chicago doesn't appear to be an issue for Sunday with light winds and temps near 50 during game time.

Bears vs. Vikings Betting Picks This Week

One has to admit, the Bears' offense did look better last week. Whether that came from the new OC, things finally clicking with Caleb Williams, or the porous Green Bay defense remains to be seen. Until we see consistency on a weekly basis, consider me skeptical. The Minnesota defense blitzes at one of the highest rates in a league and Williams, like many rookies, struggles against the blitz in his first season. Last year, these teams played in 19-13 and 12-10 games and while it is fair to say both teams have upgraded their offenses, this is game is highly unlikely to turn into a shootout. If I had pick a side, I'd take the Vikings even at the unfriendly number. However, my Best Bet today is, once again, on the under.

Bears vs. Vikings Best Bet: UNDER 39.5 (@ BetMGM)

Bears vs. Vikings Prediction

True to form, the Bears once again started slowly against Green Bay, managing just a first quarter FG before finally breaking through for a TD in the second quarter. Slow start are habitual for this team, so once again, if you can find first quarter lines, I would suggest dabbling with the under and the Vikings. A 7-3 Minnesota lead after one and a 10-10 tie at half seem right. I believe Minnesota has one of the best coaching staffs in the NFL and will make the adjustments needed to pull away in the second half for a 23-13 victory at Soldier Field that will undoubtedly feature some kind of boneheaded wackiness.