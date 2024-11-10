Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots: Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 10

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots

Say hello to rock bottom, Bears fans. After the brutal Hail Maryland loss, OUR Chicago Bears looked as defeated as a six-year old kid whose Halloween candy was stolen. The Bears scored nine points against a bad Arizona defense and never really got in the game. The defense appears tired while carrying this team and the Mike Vrabel isn't walking through the door to coach the Bears anytime soon. They are a disaster right now and come home to take on a bad Patriots team as a big favorite. This sounds like fun.

Bears vs. Patriots Betting Odds

Bears -6 (Caesars) / Patriots +6.5 (Bet MGM)

Bears ML -260 (FanDuel) / Patriots ML +235

Total OVER 38 (BetRivers) / UNDER 38.5 (DraftKings)

This line opened last Sunday at 7. Early money moved it down to 6 by Tuesday where the consensus has kept it ever since. 66% of the money and 61% of the bets are on the Bears, yet it has remained steady at 6, which tells me the books are pretty confident at this number. The total opened at 39.5 with a slow and steady move to 38.5. The weather looks perfect in Chicago, so it appears (rightfully) there simply isn't much faith in either offense.

Bears vs. Patriots Betting Picks

My first piece of advice for this week is to pick ANY OTHER GAME than this one to bet on. Nobody wants to have to pay attention to this game more than necessary, so don't give yourself a reason to. Let's all just politely look away and pretend the two kids fighting in the corner aren't ours and continue to sip blissfully on our bourbon. For those of you that are sick, the true degenerates of the world that MUST bet on this game, the only advice I can give is embrace the ugly and take the under. The Pats average 11 ppg on the road this year and anyone that says they trust the Bears offense right now lies to themselves. Hold your nose and root for boneheaded plays and coaching moves because that looks like the best chance we have here.

Bears vs. Patriots Best Bet: UNDER 38.5 (@ DraftKings)

Bears vs. Patriots Prediction

Punt. Punt. Fumble. Punt. Punt. Interception. Turnover on Downs. Punt. FG. 3-0 at half.

Punt. Interception return for a TD. Punt. Punt. Punt. Punt. Punt. FG. Turnover on Downs. Blocked FG to send the game into overtime because we haven't had enough cruel jokes played on us this week.

Bonus football! Neither team scores and it ends in a 3-3 tie because it is truly what anyone watching this game deserves.