Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 2

The Cincinnati Bengals play their second divisional opponent in as many games to open the 2023 season when they welcome the Baltimore Ravens to Paycor Stadium for a Week 2 AFC North clash.

The Bengals will be looking to atone for an embarrassing Week 1 loss to the Browns when they face Baltimore. Cincinnati took a 24-3 loss against Cleveland, during which Joe Burrow threw for just 82 yards and completed only 45.2 percent of his passes.

Meanwhile, the Ravens handled the Houston Texans and the debuting C.J. Stroud as expected, 25-9, despite playing without star tight end Mark Andrews (quadriceps). Andrews is expected back for Week 2, but Baltimore will have to manage the absences of four other starters.

Bengals vs. Ravens Betting Odds for Week 2

*Best lines at time of writing listed

Moneyline: Bengals -164 (FanDuel Sportsbook)/ Ravens +150 (PointsBet Sportsbook)

Point spread: Bengals -3.0 (PointsBet Sportsbook)/ Ravens +3.5 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

Totals: Over 46.0 points (PointsBet Sportsbook)/ Under 46.5 points (DraftKings Sportsbook)

The spread for this game was at -3 at the beginning of the week and has only risen to 3.5 at most despite the differing Week 1 outcomes for the two squads and the fact some late-week injury news has rendered the Ravens particularly short-handed.

The projected total has seen more fluctuation, sitting at 47.5 a week ago before dipping to a low of 44.5 points in the immediate aftermath of Week 1. However, it's since toggled between 46 and 46.5, with the fact Baltimore is expected to be down two secondary members likely playing a part in the upward movement.

Bengals vs. Ravens Betting Picks This Week

The Bengals' aforementioned Week 1 debacle is one that Burrow and his star group of teammates on either side of the ball have undoubtedly been using as fuel all week. Cincinnati naturally is a prideful bunch after all the success it has enjoyed over the last pair of seasons, and a second straight division opponent offers even more motivation to put the ugly season-opening defeat behind them.

It just so happens that opponent comes in with some key pieces set to sit out, and two of them, Marlon Humphrey (foot) and Marcus Williams (pectoral), will especially be missed against a motivated Cincy offense.

The Bengals have won four of the last five meetings against the Ravens and Burrow has largely been unbothered by Baltimore's typically fierce defense in those games. The 2020 first-round pick owns a career 101.0 regular-season QB rating against the Ravens and has thrown for 1,556 yards while posting a 9:3 TD:INT in that sample as well. Burrow's biggest passing total ever, a 525-yard, four-touchdown effort two seasons ago, came against the Ravens, and he also posted a 416-yard tally in the first meeting that season.

Burrow's Week 1 performance is naturally an outlier that he'll bounce back from, and given Baltimore's missing secondary members, this Week 2 scenario offers an immediate opportunity. The Bengals have beaten Baltimore by totals of 20, 11 and seven points in the last three meetings between the teams at Paycor.

Then, considering the Ravens will also be missing starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) and starting center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), Cincy's defense should enjoy its fair share of success as well and help generate a win of at least four points.

Ravens at Bengals Best Bets: Same-Game Parlay: Bengals -3 and Joe Burrow 225+ Passing Yards (+115 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Bengals vs. Ravens Prediction

Bengals 27, Ravens 20

As previously detailed, the Bengals' quest for atonement after a Week 1 embarrassment and Baltimore's short-handed secondary could make for the perfect storm for Cincinnati's struggling offense. The Ravens will get a boost from Andrews' return and know how to manage without Dobbins, so they'll score an adequate amount of points but not enough to keep up.