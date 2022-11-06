Cincinnati Bengals vs. Carolina Panthers Betting Odds, Picks, And Prediction For Week 9

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Week 9 Best Bets And Player Props For Cincinnati Bengals vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 9 brings a matchup between two teams who are in a very different position at quarterback when the Bengals host the Panthers. The Bengals have their franchise player in Joe Burrow, while the Panthers are trying to get by at the position with PJ Walker. Let's dive into the betting options for this game and highlight three wagers to consider,

Last article record: 1-2 (-1.31 units)

Season record: 11-13 (-4.63 units)

If you're looking for picks and predictions on every game, check out our NFL Week 9 picks.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Carolina Panthers Betting Spread, Moneyline Odds, and Total

Sign up at the DraftKings Sportsbook using RotoWire's DraftKings Promo Code to get $200 in free bets. Ohio residents can make use of the DraftKings Ohio Promo Code for a pre-live offer.

Bengals: Spread -7.5 (+100), Moneyline -325 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Panthers: Spread +7.5 (-120), Moneyline +270 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Game Total: 42.5 points (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Get the latest NFL Week 9 odds to find the best prices across multiple sportsbooks. Try the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code if you already have an account at DraftKings.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Carolina Panthers Best Bets And Player Props

Joe Mixon Anytime Touchdown Scorer (-125 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Mixon didn't find the end zone in any of the Bengals' first three games this season, despite receiving a total of 58 carries. However, he has three total touchdowns over the last five games, two of which came on the ground. The Bengals like to look his way when they get in close, giving him a total of 23 red zone carries this season.

The Panthers have not been great against the run, allowing the 10th-most rushing yards per game in the league. They have allowed seven rushing touchdowns this season and three touchdowns through the air to opposing running backs. With the expectation that the Bengals don't have a difficult time moving the ball in this game, Mixon has a favorable opportunity to reach the end zone.

Tee Higgins Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Higgins is set up to be the Bengals' top wide receiver with Ja'Marr Chase (hip) out. With Chase sidelined in Week 8 against the Browns, Higgins caught just three of six targets for 49 yards. However, he did reach the end zone, marking his third touchdown reception of the season.

Chase has 14 red zone targets this season, so Higgins could become a more popular option in that area. The Panthers have also allowed 117 receptions to wide receivers, which is the second-most in the NFL. Higgins has six receptions of at least 20 yards the last five games, so add that to the Panthers giving up a lot of receptions to wide receivers and Higgins could be looking at his second straight game with a score.

DJ Moore Over 61.5 Receiving Yards (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Moore is a talented wide receiver who hasn't had quality quarterbacks throwing him passes. He really struggled with Baker Mayfield at the helm, and he started out the season with fewer than 60 receiving yards in each of his first six games. He even had two games in which he finished with fewer than 10 yards.

The good news for Moore is that he's started to turn things around with Walker under center. He's had at least 69 receiving yards in back-to-back games, including a 152-yard performance against the Falcons in Week 8. One of the key differences is that he was targeted at least 10 times in both games. The Panthers might need to throw a lot to keep up with Burrow, so Moore has the potential for another productive afternoon.

Try the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet, up to $1,000, when you sign up at BetMGM.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Carolina Panthers Best Bets Summary

Joe Mixon Anytime Touchdown Scorer (-125 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Tee Higgins Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

DJ Moore Over 61.5 Receiving Yards (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook using the FanDuel Promo Code for a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet offer.

RotoWire is your one-stop shop for the best sports betting sites, NFL betting sites, and betting promos. We also have a wide range of pages and tools with everything from the latest NFL odds to weekly NFL picks and, of course, NFL futures and NFL player futures.

Maryland and Ohio will have legal sportsbooks launching in the near future! Be sure to check out the best Maryland Betting Promos for Old Line State residents, or get ready for launch in Ohio by redeeming the best Ohio Betting Promos.