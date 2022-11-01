NFL Week 9 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Week 9 is here and while my fantasy teams are definitely hurting with all the byes, we still have plenty of exciting betting action this weekend. Week 8 took some of the air out of my takes that the Bengals and Raiders were getting on track, but the calls on the Seahawks potentially being for real and the Buccaneers descending into panic mode both look accurate heading into this week.

Digging into our full results from Week 8, it was one of the better outcomes of the season so far. I went 10-5 ATS to put me back above .500 and went 8-7 on totals. Through eight weeks, the under is hitting 58.5 percent of the time and underdogs are covering 57.7 percent of the time according to RotoWire's NFL historical spreads page. Last week, underdogs went 8-6-1 while totals landed at 7-7-1. Since I can shop lines in this piece, I avoided the push that's recorded in the listed results on the historical spreads page.

Below, you'll find the complete odds for Week 9 of the NFL season along with my picks on spreads and totals for each matchup. Be sure to keep up with RotoWire's extensive collection of NFL picks articles each week of the season. And you can maximize your betting experience by using the best betting promos across a wide range of sportsbooks with a variety of great signup offers.

Be sure to check out Michael Rathburn's NFL Week 9 line movement piece where he breaks down the notable spread changes that bettors should pay attention to as the week unfolds.

NFL Week 9 Betting Picks For Each Game

Predictions for NFL Week 9

In this article, we also take a look at NFL Week 9 odds and our predictions for each NFL game.

Week 8 Record ATS: 10-5

Week 8 Record on Totals: 8-7

Season Record ATS: 45-44-2

Season Record on Totals: 39-51-1

Texans vs. Eagles

Game Spread Moneyline Total Texans vs. Eagles Eagles -13.5 Houston +530; Philadelphia -700 44.5

We kick off Week 9 being dared to back Houston with this many points. Philadelphia is close to a juggernaut at this stage and ranks first in the league in 1st half scoring (21 PPG). The Eagles also rank 27th in 2nd half scoring (7.0 PPG), meaning that the Eagles are undefeated by way of starting hot and taking their foot off the gas in the second half. Philly is just 1-2 ATS on the road this season and on a short week, this feels like too many points. The Eagles can, of course, make this line of thinking look very stupid if they take things seriously for four quarters Thursday.

Spread Pick: Texans +13.5 (BetMGM)

Total Pick: Over 44.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Falcons vs. Chargers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Falcons vs. Chargers Chargers -3.5 Atlanta145; Los Angeles -166 49.5

The bye week might not have given the Chargers enough time to get healthy. As of this writing, Keenan Allen and Joshua Palmer are both question marks for Sunday and Mike Williams will not be available. This could minimize Atlanta's problems in the secondary just enough, and the Falcons will absolutely be testing the Chargers' shaky run defense. The Falcons can ugly this one enough to keep it to a field goal.

Spread Pick: Falcons +3.5 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 49.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Bears vs. Dolphins

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bears vs. Dolphins Dolphins -5 Miami -210; Chicago +180 44.5

Chicago has shown a pulse in recent weeks on offense and just added Chase Claypool to the mix at the deadline. However, the Bears have also lost some key pieces on defense, and that's not ideal with Miami coming to town. Miami just added to its pass rush with Bradley Chubb. Chicago's inability to protect Justin Fields will be an issue again and Miami's offense will have little trouble moving the ball. I'll back the home favorites.

Spread Pick: Dolphins -4.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total Pick: Over 43.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Bengals vs. Panthers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bengals vs. Panthers Bengals -7.0 Cincinnati -300; Carolina +250 42.5

Like the Bears, the Panthers are starting to show a pulse of late. The Bengals, meanwhile are coming off a troubling loss in their first game sans JaMarr Chase. This line was Cincinnati -9.5 before Sunday's kickoff and has dropped 1.5 points in the wake of the Monday night calamity. Cincinnati has some soul-searching to do, but this was a team that looked to be kicking into gear before the dud against the Browns. I'll back the Bengals at a discount; Carolina isn't built to exploit Cincinnati's flaws the way the Browns did.

Spread Pick: Bengals -7.0 (BetMGM)

Total Pick: Over 42.5 (DraftKings)

Lions vs. Packers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Lions vs. Packers Packers -3.5 Detroit +145; Green Bay -170 50.0

The Lions were close to covering Sunday but we know close only counts with horseshoes and hand grenades. Meanwhile, Green Bay somehow managed to convince me there might be something to this team in its 10-point loss to Buffalo. The young receivers seemed to turn a corner, as did the rushing attack. Detroit is still miserable defensively and Green Bay might be patching things together on offense. Green Bay -3.5 might be my best bet of the week.

Spread Pick: Packers (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 50 (DraftKings)

Jaguars vs. Raiders

Game Spread Moneyline Total Jaguars vs. Raiders Raiders -1.5 Jacksonville +105; Las Vegas -125 48.0

Oof. This one's not for the faint of heart. The Jaguars are proving with each passing week that they are still indeed the Jaguars while Vegas just got shut out by the Saints. The Jags have a quick turnaround coming off the London game. These are also two of the worst teams ATS this season with Jacksonville at 2-6 overall and Vegas at 1-3 ATS on the road. I hate backing either, let alone giving points to either, but I'll hold my nose and bet the Raiders bounce back after Sunday's dud.

Spread Pick: Raiders -1.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total Pick: Over 47.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Patriots vs. Colts

Game Spread Moneyline Total Patriots vs. Colts Patriots -5.5 New England -240; Indianapolis +200 39.0

Indianapolis is in a free-fall and has a former sixth-round pick at quarterback making his first road start against Bill Belichick. The Patriots' offense isn't anything to write home about but the defensive gameplan can keep Indianapolis to 13 points or fewer. Patriots cover here but it won't be an enjoyable watch.

Spread Pick: Patriots -5.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Under 39.5 (PointsBet)

Jets vs. Bills

Game Spread Moneyline Total Jets vs. Bills Bills -13.0 New York +470; Buffalo -625 47.0

I didn't like the Bills to cover the big number last week because of the Aaron Rodgers factor even with how Rodgers has looked for most of this season. The Jets have the Zach Wilson factor, and that steers me strongly toward the Bills. This game will remind everyone that the Bills are the best team in football and that the Jets are far away from being considered contenders.

Spread Pick: Bills -12.0 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 47.5 (BetMGM)

Commanders vs. Vikings

Game Spread Moneyline Total Commanders vs. Vikings Vikings -3.5 Washington +150; Minnesota -175 43.5

Kirk Cousins revenge game, baby. How can you not be juiced for this?

The Commanders are 2-0 SU and 2-0 ATS since moving to Taylor Heinicke at quarterback. Though the Vikes are 6-1 on the year, there are still some flaws with this team and I don't quite trust them on the road in this spot.

Spread Pick: Commanders +3.5 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Over 43.5 (PointsBet)

Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Game Spread Moneyline Total Cardinals vs. Seahawks Cardinals -2.0 Arizona -135; Seattle +115 50.5

Backing the Seahawks has been profitable this season. The upstart Seattle squad is 5-3 ATS and already had a convincing win over the Cardinals a few weeks back. Arizona has been a little less trustworthy at 4-4 ATS with 2-2 records at home and away. The Cardinals have looked a lot more functional on offense since Deandre Hopkins' return, though, and he was serving the last game of his suspension in Arizona's loss at Seattle. I think Arizona evens the score here. The Cardinals are 2-1 ATS vs. the Seahawks at home under Kyler Murray.

Spread Pick: Cardinals -2.0 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Over 50.5 (PointsBet)

Buccaneers vs. Rams

Game Spread Moneyline Total Buccaneers vs. Rams Buccaneers -2.5 Tampa Bay -145; Los Angeles +125 42.5

What looked like one of the marquee matchups of the regular season when the schedule dropped now sets up as a sad matchup of two teams on the wrong side of their respective peaks. Tampa Bay is more well-rested, having played the Thursday nighter in Week 9, but continues to show significant flaws. The Rams are a mess, too, though and have to go all the way across the country. I like the Bucs to figure it out and finally cover a spread at home -- something they have yet to do this season.

Spread Pick: Buccaneers -2.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Under 42.5 (PointsBet)

Chiefs vs. Titans

Game Spread Moneyline Total Chiefs vs. Titans Chiefs -12.5 Kansas City -625; Tennessee +470 46.0

The Titans get an opportunity Sunday night to show how much their five-game winning streak was a function of a ridiculously soft run on the schedule and how much of it was them being for real. The oddsmakers seem to think it's the former. Dating back to 2018, the Chiefs are 8-7 ATS when being home favorites of 10.0 points or greater and the over-under in that span is 9-6 in favor of the under. I think the Titans are less than "for real" but real enough to keep this respectable. And yes I'm aware of how good Andy Reid is off a bye.

Spread Pick: Titans +12.5 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 46.5 (PointsBet)

Saints vs. Ravens

Game Spread Moneyline Total Saints vs. Ravens Ravens -3.0 Baltimore -155; New Orleans +135 48.0

I've been skeptical of the Ravens for much of the season. The offense lacks weapons and the defense developed a deserved reputation for letting teams back into games. The Thursday night game in Tampa Bay looked like the most complete win of their season on both sides of the ball, especially in the second half. If that can carry over into Monday, the Ravens should win comfortably and I'm betting that they will.

Spread Pick: Ravens -2.5 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 48.5 (BetMGM)

NFL Week 9 Best Bets

Next, we take a look at our favorite Week 9 NFL best bets at the best NFL betting sites.

BetMGM Best Bets for NFL Week 9

BetMGM offers some of the best odds available for Week 9. If you do not have a BetMGM account yet, new players at BetMGM can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000. Here are our best bets for Week 9 at BetMGM.

Bengals -7.0

Ravens-Saints Under 48.5

Caesars Sportsbook Best Bets for NFL Week 9

Let's dig into our favorite bets for NFL Week 9 at Caesars Sportsbook. If you are not registered yet, use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOFULL for a first bet on Caesars.

Patriots -5.5

Buccaneers -2.5

WynnBET Best Bets for NFL Week 9

While WynnBET may not be as well-known as some other sportsbooks, the NFL Week 9 odds are more than competitive and available for some of our best bets. They also offer a great signup bonus to new players who use the WynnBET promo code, XROTO.

Packers-Lions Under 50

Cardinals -1.5

DraftKings Best Bets for NFL Week 9

Let's take a look at NFL Week 9 best bets on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Patriots -5.5

Lions-Packers UNDER 50

FanDuel Best Bets for NFL Week 9

FanDuel Sportsbook is an industry leader in the sports betting space. Let's take a look at our favorite betting picks with FanDuel odds.

Bears-Dolphins over 43.5

Dolphins 43.5

BetRivers Best Bets for NFL Week 9

BetRivers is one of the more underrated sportsbooks, and they are offering up to $500 in second-chance bets with the BetRivers bonus code. Bettors can use those for these picks on Week 9.

Raiders ML -120

Ravens -2.5

PointsBet Best Bets for NFL Week 9

For bettors looking for a unique way to wager, try the PointsBet promo code to make your Week 9 NFL picks. You can try "PointsBetting" for Week 9 and maximize your return.