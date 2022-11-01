NFL Picks: NFL Week 9 Betting Odds and Key Line Movement

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Week 9 Early Line Movement and Betting Odds

The goal of this article is to look at the key line moves for the week and what they mean in terms of betting. Key numbers in the NFL to watch for are 3, 7, 6, 14, and 10. When a line crosses through one of these, it is a significant move that warrants attention.

Now that we have eight weeks in the books, there is a sense of urgency from several teams this week if they still want to stay alive for playoff contention. There are also 8 games in which the road team is favored and only 4 divisional games total on the slate.

Latest NFL Week 9 Odds

For more, take a look at NFL Week 9 odds.

Philadelphia Eagles (-13) @ Houston Texans O/U 44.0

Los Angeles Chargers (-3) @ Atlanta Falcons O/U 49.5

Miami Dolphins (-4.5) @ Chicago Bears O/U 44.5

Carolina Panthers @ Cincinnati Bengals (-8.5) O/U 44.0

Green Bay Packers (-3.5) @ Detroit Lions O/U 49.5

Las Vegas Raiders (-1.5) @ Jacksonville Jaguars O/U 46.5

Indianapolis Colts @ New England Patriots (-6.5) O/U 39.5

Buffalo Bills (-13) @ New York Jets O/U 47.5

Minnesota Vikings (-3.5) @ Washington Commanders O/U 44.5

Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals (-2.5) O/U 49.5

Los Angeles Rams @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5) O/U 42.5

Tennessee Titans @ Kansas City Chiefs (-11) O/U 46.5

Baltimore Ravens (-3) @ New Orleans Saints O/U 48.5

BYES: Browns, Cowboys, Broncos, 49ers, Steelers, Giants

NFL Week 9 Line Movement: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans

The Thursday night football game this week is the Eagles (7-0) at Texans (1-5-1). The Eagles come in as the best team in the NFC while the Texans are the 2nd worst team in the AFC just ahead of the Steelers. This is a massive line with the Eagles coming in as -13.0 road favorites and a 43.5-44.0 total. The line originally opened -4.5 and went to -5.5 by Week 1; it moved to Eagles -9.0 a week ago, and jumped even more in the last day to -13.5 to -13.0. The only issue in this game is whether or not the Eagles will be motivated to score enough and be able to cover the huge spread. It is hard to lay double digits on the road in the NFL, but the Eagles are still undefeated and want to keep the #1 seed in the NFC.

NFL Week 9 Line Movement: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

This game is a lot like the Eagles/Texans in that we have the #1 team in the NFL with the Bills as significant road favorites, but this is against a divisional rival in the Jets. This line has been Bills -7.0 until last week when it jumped to -10.5 and is now sitting at -12.5. I can see it getting very close to -14 just like the Eagles/Texans. The Bills did not get the cover at home against the Packers Sunday night as they won 27-17 as -10.5 favorites.

It could be a similar type of game with the Jets in that the Bills do just enough to win the game and because it is a divisional game the Jets will have a ton of motivation coming off a loss to the Patriots. The Bills have played most of their games UNDER the total this year, so laying -12.5 on the road is tough.

NFL Week 9 Line Movement: Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots

Line movement is based on the public perception of each team but also any key injuries or changes at the quarterback position. The Colts have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this year, which is the main reason for the line movement in this game. But they also made a change at quarterback benching Matt Ryan in favor of 2nd year Sam Ehlinger.

The Patriots have performed about to expectations, but their offense has been up and down, while their defense has been solid most of the year.

The game opened as a pick 'em but has moved to Patriots -6.0 to -6.5. Another key is the total which was already low at 41.0 and has dropped to 39.5. The Colts have gone UNDER in 7 out of 8 games, while the Patriots are 4-4 on totals. Laying close to a touchdown with the Pats seems steep with the way both offenses are playing.

NFL Week 9 Line Movement: Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs

The third double-digit point spread of the week is the Titans at the Chiefs, with KC now sitting at -10.5 home favorites after originally opening -5.0. The Titans are 5-2, but they have won several close games and have not played a very tough schedule. The public perception of them has dropped significantly. They also had a quarterback change due to Ryan Tannehill being injured and rookie Malik Willis now starting.

I can still see this line creeping into that -12.0 range much like the Eagles and Bills games this week as Willis had a pitiful 6-for-10 for 55 yards passing and 1 interception against the Texans.

