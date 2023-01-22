Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers Betting Preview, Expert Picks and Predictions

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds and Best Bets

Cowboys at 49ers Betting Odds for the Divisional Round

The Cowboys are 3.5-point underdogs and +165 on the moneyline. The over/under number is 46. The Cowboys' team total is 20.5 points while the 49ers' team total is 24.5. These odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. The 49ers are the No. 2 seed in the NFC coming off a 43-21 win over Seattle last week. The Cowboys are the No. 5 seed and advanced by winning at Tampa Bay last week by a 31-14 score.

Cowboys at 49ers Betting Picks This Week

The Cowboys are at a rest disadvantage after playing on Monday night after the 49ers played their game on Saturday afternoon. Otherwise, they had one of their best offensive performances of the year in the wild-card game. The offense was led by Dak Prescott who threw four touchdown passes and ran in a fifth score. This week's matchup should be much more difficult.

In their wild card game, the 49ers trailed Seattle at halftime before outscoring them 25-6 in the second half. They were led by Brock Purdy, who threw three TD passes while running in a fourth score. In addition, both Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel were mostly unstoppable.

Cowboys at 49ers Best Bet: 49ers -3.5

Cowboys at 49ers Prediction

When the 49ers have the ball, they'll need to avoid the lethal Dallas pass rush as much as possible. Fortunately, with McCaffrey and Samuel often schemed quickly into space or used in their diverse rushing system, they should be able to attack a beatable front seven. Also, the Cowboys have deficiencies in the secondary, and the play-action passing game could lead to Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle having big-play opportunities.

The Cowboys' best path to success is having Prescott get rid of the ball quickly while attacking the 49ers' cornerbacks. Their corners are good, but clearly the weakness of the defense. San Francisco has an elite run defense, so Dallas may struggle to have success on the ground. If the 49ers' pass rush has opportunities to get after Prescott, the offense could be in for a long day.

Ultimately, the 49ers may have an unstoppable offense along with a championship-level defense that is playing at home with a rest advantage.

Prediction: The 49ers should win this game 31-17.