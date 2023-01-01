Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 17

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions Betting Preview and Expert Picks

Last week's game played out almost exactly as expected. Yes, it took a little longer than anticipated, but the Bills eventually pulled away to a comfortable and yet another ATS winner on the over. I'm now 8-2 with my Bears Best Bets on the year as we shift focus to Week 17's clash between Chicago and Detroit.

Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions Betting Odds for Week 17

The Lions opened as a 6.5-point favorite. The action has pushed the line down to 6 almost universally as 55% of the bets and whopping 91% of the money has come in on the Bears so far. Detroit is as low as -245 on the moneyline at FanDuel while Chicago is as high as +220 at BetMGM. The total opened at 51.5 and, for those that have followed me in this space, it should be no surprise that the total has been pushed up to 52.5. Are we going to jump on the over yet again? Let's find out.

Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions Betting Picks This Week

Finally, the books have figured out that almost every Bears game total should be in the 50s. 52.5 is a sizeable number, but I still don't think it is high enough. In the first game in Week 10, these teams went back and forth with a fairly quiet first half (10-10) but crazy 3rd and 4th quarters that resulted in a 31-30 final. I expect this one to be quite close to this number, but I'd still venture a small bet on the over. However, for the first time in a long time, I'm NOT taking the over as my Best Bet! This week, I'm going to follow the action and grab those 6 points on the Bears. The games between these teams are traditionally close (1, 2, 4, 4, and 7 have been the spreads between these teams over the last 3 years and while I respect what the Lions are doing, I don't believe they are deserving of a favorite status this large.

Bears @ Lions Best Bet: Chicago +6 (universally)

Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions Prediction

I think this game could easily follow Week 10's script, although I think both teams will score more easily in the first half. I'll say we see a 17-14 lead for the Lions at half and both teams continue to do what they do. In DFS, I've stacked Jared Goff and DJ Chark as well as rostering D'Andre Swift, so I clearly believe the Lions will score. Likewise, I think Justin Fields has a big day for the Bears, keeping them close. The Lions maintain their lead at 24-21 at the end of three and eventually put the Bears away with a 31-27 victory.