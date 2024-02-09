DFS Picks & Strategies Podcast for Super Bowl 58

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Adam Zdroik, Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia preview Super Bowl 58 from a DFS perspective and beyond. They discuss the differences in cash game and GPP construction before getting to a single-game parlay that will surely win money. Is Patrick Mahomes worth it? Should you captain Christian McCaffrey?

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.