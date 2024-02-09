NFL DFS
DFS Picks & Strategies Podcast for Super Bowl 58

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jack Burkart 
Adam Zdroik 
February 9, 2024

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Adam Zdroik, Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia preview Super Bowl 58 from a DFS perspective and beyond. They discuss the differences in cash game and GPP construction before getting to a single-game parlay that will surely win money. Is Patrick Mahomes worth it? Should you captain Christian McCaffrey?

Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jack Burkart
Jack Burkart
Jack covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire and was the recipient of FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year for 2022. He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
