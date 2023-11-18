NFL DFS
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
DraftKings and FanDuel DFS NFL Picks & Strategies Podcast for Week 11

DraftKings and FanDuel DFS NFL Picks & Strategies Podcast for Week 11

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Adam Zdroik 
November 18, 2023

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia break down the entire Sunday slate for Week 11 in the NFL, all from a DFS perspective. They look at some of the best games to stack and wonder if going all in on the Dolphins is worth it. Can you trust Kyler Murray in his second game back? When will Trey McBride be worth $7,000? They dive into all of it.

New RotoWire DraftKings DFS Optimizer

New RotoWire FanDuel DFS Optimizer

NFL Projected Rostership Percentage

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
Rival Fantasy: NFL Week 11 DFS Recommendations
Rival Fantasy: NFL Week 11 DFS Recommendations
FanDuel NFL: Week 11 Breakdown
FanDuel NFL: Week 11 Breakdown
DraftKings NFL: Week 11 Breakdown
DraftKings NFL: Week 11 Breakdown
NFL Week 11 Friday Injury Report: Burrow & Andrews Done, Lockett & Mattison Questionable
NFL Week 11 Friday Injury Report: Burrow & Andrews Done, Lockett & Mattison Questionable
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 11 Matchups
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 11 Matchups
Thursday Night Football, Week 11 NFL Betting Picks: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Nov. 16
Thursday Night Football, Week 11 NFL Betting Picks: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Nov. 16