DraftKings and FanDuel DFS NFL Picks & Strategies Podcast for Week 8

Ryan Belongia 
October 28, 2023

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia analyze Sunday's NFL DFS slate at DraftKings and FanDuel. It's a 13-game main slate Sunday. Where are the slam spots? Is Patrick Mahomes worth it against the Broncos who he just faced? What will the Adam Thielen rostership be like? They discuss cash builds and as usual, run through some tournament strategy.

Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
