Eagles at Colts Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for NFL Week 11

Eagles at Colts Best Bets for NFL Week 11

Eagles at Colts Betting Odds for Week 11

The Eagles are a 7-point road favorite and -295 on the moneyline. The over/under number is 44. The Eagles' team total is 26.5 points while the Colts' team total is 17.5. These odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. The Eagles are 8-1 while averaging 27 points while allowing 18.5 per game. The 4-5-1 Colts are scoring 15.7 points per game and giving up 18.5 per contest.

Eagles at Colts Betting Picks This Week

The Eagles are coming off their first loss of the year and are playing on a short week after their Monday night contest. They have had an excellent pass defense all year while also being an excellent pass-rushing unit. However, in last week's game, the Commanders attacked the Eagles with a run-heavy approach that led to them knocking off Philly. In their last three road games, they're scoring 24 points per game while giving up 14 points per game.

The Colts have scored between 16 and 20 points in three of their four home games. They are 2-2 on their own turf, and they haven't lost a game by more than seven points. Their once-amazing offensive line has been a liability this year, though they did show signs of life when jump-starting Jonathan Taylor last week.

Eagles at Colts Best Bet: UNDER 45.5 points (FanDuel)

Eagles at Colts Prediction

The Colts will likely use extra tight ends on the field and try to load Jonathan Taylor up with rush attempts to replicate the game plan the Texans and Commanders used against the Eagles to shorten the game and limit Philly's number of possessions. They should have some success, though the offensive line may be inconsistent, and that may lead to more field goals than TDs. On offense, the Eagles should be able to get a big game out of A.J. Brown, who projects well in a game he'll likely see a lot of zone defense. Also, the Colts are tough to run on, so Philadelphia may prefer a pass-heavy approach.

Prediction: The Eagles should win this game 23-16.