FanDuel NFL: Wild-Card Sunday DFS Breakdown

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

After playing two games Saturday, the NFL will continue Wild Card Weekend with three more games Sunday. That also provides an opportunity to win some cash on FanDuel's three-game slate. Let's discuss some players to target for your lineups.

The Games

A lot of the focus of DFS picks is on individual players. Skills certainly matter, but finding game environments that are likely to promote a lot of points scored is a way to narrow the focus of our player pool.

Over-Under Road Team Road Team Total Home Team Home Team Total 47.5 Broncos 18.5 Bills 28.5 45.5 Packers 20.5 Eagles 25.5 50.5 Commanders 23.5 Buccaneers 26.5

All three games have a total of at least 45 points. The Bills are the favorite with the highest team total.

Value Options

Jalen McMillan, TB vs. WAS ($6,400)

A lot of the attention for this game will be on the matchup between Mike Evans ($8,400) and Marshon Lattimore. Lattimore did a great job covering Evans when he was a member of the Saints. In his last four games facing Lattimore, Evans has totaled nine receptions for 163 yards and one touchdown. If he can shut down Evans again, that could mean added targets for McMillan. McMillan already comes into this matchup on a hot streak, posting at least four receptions, 51 yards and one touchdown in each of his last five games.

Marvin Mims Jr., DEN at BUF ($5,900)

Mims was barely involved in the Broncos' offense to begin the season. Over their first 10 games, he caught a total of 11 passes. Since then, he caught 28 passes over the last seven games. He turned them into 434 yards and six touchdowns. With him thriving in his expanded role, he has the potential to provide significant value.

Other Value Options

QB Baker Mayfield, TB vs. WAS ($7,900)

RB Jaleel McLaughlin, DEN at BUF ($5,500)

WR Romeo Doubs, GB at PHI ($5,800)

TE Tucker Kraft, GB at PHI ($5,200)

Stacks to Consider

Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Of all the teams playing Sunday, the Buccaneers struggled the most at defending the pass. They allowed the fourth-most passing yards per game in the league this season and the 10th-most passing touchdowns. That leaves the duo of Jayden Daniels ($8,400) and Terry McLaurin ($7,700) with plenty of upside. Excluding Week 18 when he played limited snap, Daniels has 15 touchdown passes and two rushing touchdowns over his last five games. For those looking for a wide receiver with a cheap salary to stack with Daniels, Olamide Zaccheaus ($5,600) has three touchdown receptions over the last three games and finished with at least 51 receiving yards in each of those matchups.

Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills

Mims isn't the only appealing option on the Broncos. They are also a viable team to consider stacking. Playing on the road against the Bills' potent offense could result in the Broncos being in an early deficit. If that were to unfold, then the Broncos might need to throw a lot in the second half. The Bills were also tied for the eight-most passing touchdowns allowed in the league. In addition to pairing Mims with Bo Nix ($7,500), Courtland Sutton ($7,100) is a top stacking option. He was targeted a career-high 135 times this season, finishing with 81 receptions for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns.

High-Price Heroes

Saquon Barkley, PHI vs. GB ($9,600)

This is a rematch from when these two teams played each other in Week 1. Barkley dominated that game with 132 total yards and three touchdowns. Barkley had at least 100 rushing yards in 11 of 17 games that he played in this season. His floor is as high as any player at any position for this slate.

Josh Allen, BUF vs. DEN ($8,900)

Allen is a touchdown machine and this game being at home helps his cause even further. He had 11 touchdown passes on the road this season, compared to 18 at home. That's in addition to his 12 rushing touchdowns this season. The Broncos only allowed 18.3 points per game, but the Bills can score against even the best of defenses. They scored at least 30 points in a game 12 times this season.

The Smash Spot

Bucky Irving, TB vs. WAS ($7,600)

Irving produced another valuable stat line in Week 18, turning 19 carries into 89 yards and a touchdown against the Saints. After taking on a more significant role in Week 10, Irving has rushed for 703 yards and five touchdowns over the last eight games. He also caught 24 of 27 targets for 218 yards. When these teams met in Week 1, Irving rushed for 62 yards on just nine carries. The Commanders allowed the third-most yards per carry this season, so a larger workload in this rematch has the potential to leave Irving with a juicy stat line.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.