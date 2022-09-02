RotoWire Partners
Five Last Minute Draft Tips (Video)

Five Last Minute Draft Tips (Video)

Written by 
Alan Seslowsky 
September 2, 2022

This article is part of our Football Draft Kit series.

Before you draft your 2022 fantasy football team, make sure you hear these five mind-blowing draft tips that will give you an edge in your league. Bob Harris (Football Diehards) and Alan Seslowsky reveal their last minute draft secrets.

💡Viewing Tip: Click the Youtube logo on the bottom right corner of the video. You will be able to view the video on the Rotowire Youtube Channel. There you can skip/fast forward as desired. 

🏈 Check out our free top 150 PPR fantasy football rankings 

🎙Prefer to listen to the audio-only podcast version?

Before you draft your 2022 fantasy football team, make sure you hear these five mind-blowing draft tips that will give you an edge in your league. Bob Harris (Football Diehards) and Alan Seslowsky reveal their last minute draft secrets.

💡Viewing Tip: Click the Youtube logo on the bottom right corner of the video. You will be able to view the video on the Rotowire Youtube Channel. There you can skip/fast forward as desired. 

🏈 Check out our free top 150 PPR fantasy football rankings 

🎙Prefer to listen to the audio-only podcast version?

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alan Seslowsky
Alan Seslowsky
Alan's passion for fantasy sports, depth of player analysis, and curiosity about the details are the pillars of his broadcasting style. He is a three time champion of the NFFC's "Beat Chris Liss" high stakes contest. In addition to RotoWire, Alan has contributed analysis and commentary for DFS Army, Dynasty Depot and RosterWatch.
Top-150 Roundtable: 2022 Fantasy Football Consensus Rankings Update
Top-150 Roundtable: 2022 Fantasy Football Consensus Rankings Update
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: NFFC Classic Online Review
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: NFFC Classic Online Review
2022 PPR Fantasy Football Rankings - Top 150 | RotoWire
2022 PPR Fantasy Football Rankings - Top 150 | RotoWire
ADP Analysis: Risers and Fallers after Preseason Week 3 and Cutdown Day
ADP Analysis: Risers and Fallers after Preseason Week 3 and Cutdown Day