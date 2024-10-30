Guillotine League Strategy: Week 9 Updated Draft Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our Fantasy Football Draft Strategy series.

Paid public leagues have been live on GuillotineLeagues.com for about a month, and there's still time to join a new league. Because it's a survivor-style format, you can start leagues any week of the season for as long as you want.

If you're not familiar with Guillotine Leagues, here's how they work:

1. Join a league and draft your team just like traditional fantasy football

2. Each week the lowest scoring team gets eliminated

3. All of the players from the eliminated team go to waivers

4. A weekly FAAB bidding war starts among the remaining teams

5. Survive the chop and be crowned champion

[Note: The states where paid contests are allowed have changed slightly from last year. There is a map of eligible states at the bottom of the GuillotineLeagues.com home page.]

We're about halfway through the NFL season, and if you're staring down a 2-6 record or worse, then this is a great opportunity to get a fresh start and try to redeem yourself.

Most of my eight strategies for winning a guillotine league still apply, but the players who I'm targeting or avoiding certainly have changed, whether that is due to injury or surprising usage trends.

Below is my updated cheat sheet for anyone who is drafting in a guillotine league this week. All of my league-winning strategies are factored into the rankings. Because one bad week could mean your season is over, players with bye weeks over the next couple of weeks or existing injuries are ranked lower than they would be in typical "rest of season" rankings. However, now that leagues will be limited to a maximum of 10 teams, it won't be as difficult to find a competent one-week fill-in, so byes don't carry as much weight as they do when you're starting in a league with over 12 teams.

Week 9 Updated Guillotine League Rankings