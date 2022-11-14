IDP Analysis: Week 10 Review

This article is part of our IDP Analysis series.

After starting the season hot, Barton's usage tapered off, as he didn't play more than 62 percent of the defensive snaps in four straight games

The Cardinals don't have an established outside linebacker on the opposite side of Markus Golden , so Sanders has an opening to take the job if he continues to perform like this. A rookie third-round pick, Sanders watched the first four games from the sidelines before entering the lineup as a reserve option in Week 5. He finally broke out in Week 10 with five solo tackles and a strip-sack against the Rams.

Brown was a healthy scratch in the previous two games, but he fell into an opportunity when Divine Deablo (forearm) was placed on injured reserve and Blake Martinez unexpectedly retired. It helped that Denzel Perryman (hip) was out Sunday, too, but Brown -- who played every snap Sunday -- posted eight tackles (four solo). Once Perryman returns, Brown will compete with Luke Masterson -- an undrafted rookie -- for the No. 2 job, but the veteran should have an edge.

We enjoyed the Game of the Year in Week 10 with the Vikings toppling the Bills in an insane overtime finish, and there is one game to go tonight with a matchup between the Commanders and Eagles. Before we get to Monday Night Football, we'll go over some of the rising and falling IDP players heading into Week 11.

We enjoyed the Game of the Year in Week 10 with the Vikings toppling the Bills in an insane overtime finish, and there is one game to go tonight with a matchup between the Commanders and Eagles. Before we get to Monday Night Football, we'll go over some of the rising and falling IDP players heading into Week 11.

RISING

Jayon Brown, LB

Brown was a healthy scratch in the previous two games, but he fell into an opportunity when Divine Deablo (forearm) was placed on injured reserve and Blake Martinez unexpectedly retired. It helped that Denzel Perryman (hip) was out Sunday, too, but Brown -- who played every snap Sunday -- posted eight tackles (four solo). Once Perryman returns, Brown will compete with Luke Masterson -- an undrafted rookie -- for the No. 2 job, but the veteran should have an edge.

Myjai Sanders, LB

The Cardinals don't have an established outside linebacker on the opposite side of Markus Golden, so Sanders has an opening to take the job if he continues to perform like this. A rookie third-round pick, Sanders watched the first four games from the sidelines before entering the lineup as a reserve option in Week 5. He finally broke out in Week 10 with five solo tackles and a strip-sack against the Rams.

Cody Barton, LB

After starting the season hot, Barton's usage tapered off, as he didn't play more than 62 percent of the defensive snaps in four straight games leading up to Week 10. However, the 2019 third-round pick handled an 80 percent snap share Sunday and posted nine tackles (eight solo) and an interception.

Payton Turner, DE

The 2021 first-round pick barely played as a rookie, but he's finally producing at the NFL level. Turner is taking on a larger role with New Orleans' defense, as he has posted 12 tackles (nine solo) and two sacks over the last three games. He's a standout athlete who was productive in college, so dynasty and redraft managers should both be checking on Turner.

Sione Takitaki, LB

Takitaki out-snapped Deion Jones 66-51 in the Week 10 loss to the Dolphins with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee) out. This isn't a guarantee that he'll run ahead of Jones once Owusu-Koramoah returns, but it's the best indication we have. There are scenarios where Takitaki and Jones both run ahead of Owusu-Koramoah.

Monty Rice, LB

Zach Cunningham (elbow) will miss at least three more games, and it looks like Rice could have a solid role in the meantime. After all, he out-snapped Dylan Cole 43-36 in the Week 10 win over the Broncos, translating that into seven tackles (four solo) and a TFL. Furthermore, David Long exited Sunday's game with a stinger, and with a quick turnaround for Thursday's road game versus the Packers, he could be in danger of missing Week 11. Regardless of Long's status, Rice has appeal in deep formats.

Adrian Amos, S

Amos hasn't been dependable for most of the season, but he started playing more in the box in Week 10 because the Packers were missing multiple linebackers. With a quick turnaround to a Thursday game versus the run-heavy Titans, those linebackers could end up sitting out again, meaning Amos has a good opportunity to stack up tackles.

FALLING

Devin Lloyd, LB

Lloyd didn't play in the fourth quarter, and there's no indication that he's injured. Instead, the rookie first-round pick was seemingly benched, as Chad Muma ended up playing 40 percent of the defensive snaps compared to Lloyd's 60 percent share. He has massive upside when he's on the field, but he'll be tough to trust for the time being.

Jonas Griffith, LB

Griffith appeared to be locked in as the No. 2 linebacker, but it looks like the tide has turned. Alex Singleton ran as the No. 2 beside Josey Jewell this week, as Singleton played 33 snaps compared to Griffith's 13 snaps. Singleton is highly productive when he gets the reps, so he should have a green light in fantasy lineups moving forward while Griffith is a high-risk option for the time being.

Za'Darius Smith, LB

Smith suffered a bit of a knee contusion in Week 10 but managed to finish the game. He rarely gets stopped, as he has produced 9.5 sacks through nine games, but he'll carry some extra risk this week. After all, Cowboys quarterbacks have been sacked just 14 times through nine games -- the second-fewest in the league.