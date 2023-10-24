IDP Analysis: Week 7 Review

This article is part of our IDP Analysis series.

We'll stick in Kansas City for our second winner of the weekend, albeit one who came in difficult circumstances. Nick Bolton is expected to miss around two months with a wrist injury, leaving a big gap in the middle of Kansas City's defense. We already know that Tranquill will take over based on Bolton's three-game absence from Weeks 3 to 5. In that span, Tranquill managed 25 tackles (no fewer than eight in a game) with a forced fumble. Now, he should spend most of the remaining fantasy season in a significant role.

Omenihu made his debut with the Chiefs after serving a six-game suspension to begin the year, and he immediately played more than half of the team's defensive snaps. His stat sheet showed plenty of impact, as he recorded multiple quarterback hits as well as a sack. He also tipped a pass late in the third quarter that resulted in an interception, ending what looked to be the game-tying drive for the Chargers. Omenihu should maintain a big role for a team that has had a surprising pass rush and defensive performance overall this season.

Week 7 isn't necessarily a traditional time to see a significant number of season or even career debuts, but we got just that Sunday. Those players will be the highlight of our risers this week.

Risers

Charles Omenihu, DE

Drue Tranquill, LB

Arthur Maulet, CB

Maulet has been something of a journeyman, as Baltimore marks his sixth team in eight seasons in the NFL. It didn't seem as if he would be set for a big role on either defense or special teams, as he was inactive for the first two games of the season. From there, he's seen his snap rates rise consistently, with his highest mark on defense coming in Week 7 against Detroit when he also tallied eight tackles and a sack. Baltimore was likely in nickel for an extended amount given the game script, but it was a positive performance nevertheless. That makes Maulet a name to keep in mind as the Ravens continue to battle injuries in their secondary.

Garrett Williams, CB

Williams had a strong career at Syracuse and contributed significantly from his sophomore through senior years, earning all-conference honors in every campaign. Despite tearing his ACL in his final college season, he was still a third-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he was activated for his professional debut in Week 7. He played only 45 percent of snaps but still managed his first career interception against the Seahawks. Williams may take some time to step into a near full-time role, but there's no reason for Arizona not to give him run.

Michael Hoecht, LB

Hoecht is a riser, because truthfully there was nowhere else to go -- except perhaps off the roster. He tallied multiple sacks against the Steelers and doubled his quarterback hits on the season from two to four. That's not inspiring stuff considering he's topped 90 percent of snaps in five of seven games this season. However, it may be worth having some patience with Hoecht, as he transitioned from a defensive lineman in 2021 and 2022 to an outside linebacker in the current campaign. Perhaps he got lucky in Week 7, or maybe the switch has flipped. If the latter, he has the role to put up some big numbers.

Rashan Gary, DE

Gary is returning from a torn ACL he suffered in November of 2022 and began the season on a limited snap count, which coach Matt LaFleur openly shared in the preseason. That could be changing, as Gary worked his way up to a 69 percent snap rate in Sunday's loss to the Broncos, which translated to another season high of 38 defensive snaps. The majority of his production came in Week 3 against the Saints, but he could be in line to close the season on a tear.

Jalen Ramsey , CB

This is just to note that Ramsey's practice window has been opened, and he'll be back sooner than expected from his knee injury. It's worth checking to see if he's available in your league.

Fallers

Nakobe Dean , LB

Nicholas Morrow , LB

Dean has been back for two games since returning from a foot injury and has been limited to a rotational role amongst the inside linebacker corps. Given the depth of the Eagles defense, that's not overly surprising, though it now means that neither Morrow nor Dean are currently picking up high tackle totals consistently.

Demario Davis , LB

Davis quietly suffered a knee injury in Week 6, which limited him to only 73 percent snap participation in Thursday's loss to the Jaguars. He could be back to a full role with extra rest before the Saints' Week 8 matchup against the Colts, but this issue is worth monitoring and could be something that affects him moving forward.